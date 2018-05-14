While you can use your fingers or a sponge (like the Beauty Blender) to apply liquid-based makeup, it's essential to own one of the best brushes for powder foundation — an incredibly useful tool that every makeup-wearing person should keep in their kit.

When it comes to choosing the right brush, it's all about the bristles, as they're responsible for controlling the amount of coverage you'll receive. The looser the pack — or rather, the fluffier the brush — the less coverage, so these types of brushes are ideal for creating sheer, "no makeup-makeup" looks. On the other hand, densely-bristled brushes are clutch if what you're after is full coverage.

It's also important to consider bristle quality and brush shape. When it comes to powder foundation, the bigger, the better, since it'll cover large areas with just a few dustings (as opposed to trying to use a small tool for the same effect, which, as you can imagine, would take forever).

To help streamline your search, you'll find a list of the best brushes for powder foundation below. From round, professional-quality tools to flat-topped Kabuki styles (there's even an option for unicorn lovers), there's a top-notch powder brush of every kind — and they're all just a click away.

1 This Densely-Bristled, Flat-Topped Kabuki That's Super Easy To Work With Amazon Lamora Flat Kabuki Makeup Brush $10 AmazonBuy Now More than 2,400 Amazon customers agree: This flat-topped, densely-bristled kabuki brush is an absolute dream at creating full coverage makeup looks. Made with super soft synthetic bristles, this premium quality brush works by blending and buffing powder into place; it can also be used with cream and liquid products, so you're getting a great value (just remember to wash it in between uses). The best part is that it works with a minimal amount of makeup, so start off with a small amount of powder and continue to layer until you achieve your desired level of coverage.

2 This Makeup Artist-Approved, Densely-Bristled Oval Brush That Creates A Soft Focus For Full Coverage Makeup Amazon Lagure Premium Oval Brush $14 AmazonBuy Now Like the makeup brushes all your favorite beauty bloggers use, this oval brush for powder foundation feels as luxe as it looks. The densely-bristled design makes it perfect for anyone hoping to achieve a full coverage look that looks like it was professionally blended. It's made of synthetic fibers, so it's cruelty-free, and it has a curved, "anti-slip" rose gold handle that's convenient and comfortable to use. It's a little bit pricier than the others on this list, but its premium bristles that you'll never have to worry about shedding make it well worth the few extra dollars.

3 This Non-Porous Synthetic Makeup Brush That's Perfect For Medium Coverage Makeup Amazon Real Techniques Cruelty-Free Powder Brush $8 AmazonBuy Now This best-selling brush, which is 100 percent cruelty-free, has non-porous, synthetic bristles to deliver flawless, medium-level coverage every time. You'll love that it's color-coded so that, if you purchase other brushes from the rest of the Real Techniques collection, you'll know that all the orange ones are for your face. It has thousands of rave reviews and can also be used with cream and liquid makeup, if you wish.

4 This Fluffy, Insta-Worthy Makeup Brush For The "No-Makeup Makeup" Look Amazon Docolor Professional Powder Makeup Brush $8 AmazonBuy Now This two-toned, loosely-bristled makeup brush works to give skin a sheer wash of coverage that addresses imperfections without going overboard. Its vegan bristles are super soft and non-irritating, and with its pretty pastel design at only $8, it really can't be beat. Use it to apply powder foundation or to blend blush, bronzer, and highlighter. It comes in a durable, rainbow-shaded box, too, so it'll make a great gift for your makeup loving BFF.