Buying lingerie for yourself is sort of a spiritual experience. You get to pick out personal items that you know will make you feel sexy and confident in the bedroom (or on the couch watching Netflix). Plus, the whole "Treat Yo Self" philosophy really gets you going and who could blame you? Not me. But it's different when your boyfriend gets you lingerie — good different... but still different.

If he surprises you with a black, lacy number on Valentine's Day, it's safe to say he's trying to up his romantic game — a respectable move on his part. Chocolates and flowers are a bit overdone, anyway. Lingerie says, "I have after-dinner plans that involve you, me, and this very thoughtful gift." It's a bold move but let's be honest, it's got a vague Christian Grey from Fifty Shades undertone to it that holds your interest.

Turns out, lingerie isn't exactly high on the list of most popular Valentine's Day gifts. According to a recent survey, only seven percent of Americans buy lingerie for their partners on Valentine's Day while 44 percent opt for candy and 33 percent exchange greeting cards. So you really should give your boyfriend credit for daring to be different.

Still, I've had boyfriends buy me lingerie without any special occasion on the horizon and my thought process typically goes a little something like this.

Aww, he got me a gift for no reason.

Don't feel bad that you didn't get him anything in return. You are the gift.

Wait, I feel like this is more of a gift for him than it is for me and there is definitely a reason.

There's always a catch, isn't there?

Ooo, I like.

Knowing that it's from your partner makes it even sexier.

Um, question — did he have help picking this out?!

I'd rather not know the answer to this but if he did, I hope it was from his sister.

How the heck do I put this on?

Don't even bother asking him for help.

Do I model it for him or...?

That's a nice gesture but he's probably more interested in taking it off of you.

Should I save it for a special occasion?

Nah. He gave it to you spontaneously so feel free to wear it whenever you like.

If we break up, do I get to keep it?

Yes. A thousand times yes.

Does this mean he's tired of our sex life?

Actually, it means the opposite. No one turns him on like you do.

Never mind, I look amazing in this! I would do me.

Self-love is the best love.

Is this because I took him to see Fifty Shades Freed?

Honestly, it probably is, which means you should be getting your very own eco-friendly mansion in the countryside soon.

I feel obligated to do something sexy in return. Is that weird?

You're not obligated to do anything but if you want to, by all means, rock his world.

Maybe I'll get him a gift, too.

Did you know you can buy actual Fifty Shades sex toys?

Do guys like lingerie? Like for guys?

Couldn't hurt to ask.

OK but seriously, this is a super sweet (and sexy) gesture.

It is and you're a lucky girl.

If lingerie just isn't your thing, don't be afraid to explain this kindly to your partner and quickly move the conversation along to a more agreeable topic. But if it is, hopefully your boyfriend gets your style and size just right because nothing is more awkward than telling a partner you hate their gift. Above all, remember it's the thought that counts.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!