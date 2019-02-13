If there's one thing I've learned in my 20s, it's that you have to get comfortable with doing things by yourself. You have to be able to entertain yourself on a lazy Saturday afternoon, and teach yourself the ins and outs of adulting. You should also learn to enjoy your "me" time. I've learned this, too: When you feel comfortable going to the movies alone, you discover a few things about yourself, the world, and this decade of your life.

First things first: You should know one thing. You're the star of your life. You're the leading lady — the main character who's getting wrapped up in all kinds of adventures, friendships, and relationships. You're the person who everyone in the movie theater is routing for, because you have a quirky personality, a loving heart, or the best sense of humor.

It's time that you practice self-care routines and give yourself the time and space to just "be." The world can be so demanding, especially in this decade of your life. Getting comfortable with doing things alone, like going to the movies, can be the most rewarding and refreshing solution you're looking for.

Not to mention, you're guaranteed to learn these five things, just from sitting back in a theater with a bowl of popcorn. Thank me later with a pack of peanut butter cups for all the words of wisdom.

1 You Don't Always Need To Be A Social Butterfly Guille Faingold/Stocksy Believe it or not, you don't always have to be a social butterfly. Your friends from college or work may tell you otherwise, encouraging you to go out to the restaurants and bars from one weekend to the next. They may send memes and GIFs in the group chat, and messages like, "Who's going to dance with me, if you don't come?" Ugh, now you have to go, right? Not necessarily. It's OK to say "no" to those nights every once in a while, and do something with yourself. The first time you go to the movies alone, you'll realize this and the beauty of kicking back with a bunch of snacks and tuning into a film solo. You'll realize that it's fun and exciting to be social, but that breaking away from your usual routines and turning off your phone is much-needed sometimes, too.

2 It Feels Good To Make Your Own Decisions Cara Dolan/Stocksy When you arrive at the theater, you'll have to make all kinds of decisions. First, you have to decide what you want to watch. You saw trailers for the new Captain Marvel movie that's totally star-studded and action-packed. You also saw a few commercials for a romantic comedy or animated film that looked good (but everyone in the group chat vetoed). Decisions, decisions! You might walk up to the ticket booth and decide on the romantic comedy, and then pick out your snacks and a drink. You'll realize in this moment that it feels really good to depend on yourself and make the choices, no matter how simple they may be. It feels good to ditch the indecisiveness, but most importantly, it feels good to be confident and truly trust your gut.

3 You're Much Braver Than You Give Yourself Credit For Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy You're much braver than you give yourself credit for. You're capable of handling sticky situations with your best friends, the tough problems on your latest exam, and even the most dramatic scenes in a horror movie. It might take going to the theater all by yourself to realize this important truth. Doing anything alone pushes you to get outside of your comfort zone. It encourages you to be a confident individual in the world, and forget everything that used to make you want to cringe. From the moment you take your seat, you'll feel yourself breaking these inner barriers that you once had, and discovering beautiful things about yourself. You'll notice that you don't mind being alone for a little while.

5 There's A Lot More To Do And Explore Alone In Your City Cara Dolan/Stocksy Getting out in your city by yourself, to go to the movies or eat at a restaurant alone, gives you the opportunity to see what else is out there. Truth is, there's probably so much to do and explore where you are. You just haven't noticed these activities or adventures quite yet, because you've been going to the same 'ole diners and local bars with your best friends. So, take this time to look up and appreciate your surroundings. When you're going to the movies alone, you'll realize that there's a drive-thru theater nearby or an ice cream shop that would be perfect for a photo shoot. You'll realize colorful walls and places where there are farmers markets on the weekends. Isn't that a sweet surprise?