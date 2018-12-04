The 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Is Everything You've Ever Wanted & More

There was one heck of an introduction for Captain Marvel at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos had won. Half the Avengers were done and dusted. Nick Fury was trying to page someone while dusting himself. The solution to half the world disappearing in a single snap was a woman no one had ever heard of before, and her stand-alone movie would be arriving in March of next year. Six months later, the second Captain Marvel trailer for the coming March release is here, and fans are learning more than they could imagine.

As this is the second trailer for Marvel's first female superhero standalone film, fans already have an idea of what to expect. The movie is set in the early 1990s. Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), will find herself caught up in an intergalactic war on the side of the Kree, run by Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) against the Skrulls, led by their shape-shifting leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Danvers also meets a pair of government covert operatives in a company called S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg.) This will be an origin story, so fans expect to see how Danvers gains her powers, as well as how she becomes what Kevin Feige calls "the most powerful superhero" in the entire Marvel pantheon.

Here's the new trailer:

Quite a bit of information here, including the first look at Annette Bening's character, who it turns out is not Danvers' mother, but the Kree who helps put her back together and makes her into the Human-Kree hybrid Captain Marvel is today. Also, Danvers comes to Earth not knowing she is part human. The film will be just as much about her discovering her origins as it is for viewers..

Also, Nick Fury is a cat person. I knew I liked him for a reason.

The latest rumor, which the trailer suggests is true, is Marvel has been pulling a fast one about Jude Law's role in the film. When word got out Law would be playing the original Captain Mar-Vell it seemed like a no-brainer for the film. The original Captain was, after all, male, a Kree in disguise. Danvers was his sidekick/love interest/assistant, until the explosion that leaves her with Kree powers and him deceased.

But word is Law's role is not Mar-Vell after all, but "Yon-Rogg." (Some of the early pictures of the coming Funko Pops for the film show his character labeled as such.) Yon-Rogg, like Mar-Vell, is a Kree disguised as a human, but he's a jealous, angry Kree, who hates Mar-Vell and resents his happy life on Earth. In the comics, it is Rogg who sets the explosion that changes everything.

Captain Marvel will be the last Phase III Marvel film in theaters ahead of Avengers 4: No, There's Still No Title, I'd Have Told You If There Was. Her trailer tonight is rumored to be followed by the first Avengers 4 trailer later this week, which also features Danvers heavily as a character.

Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on International Women's Day, March 8, 2019. Avengers 4: Please Stop Asking For The Title, OK? arrives a few weeks later on May 3, 2019.