Disney fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Frozen 2 to Disney's streaming service ever since the movie premiered at the end of 2019. If you've been wondering when Frozen 2 will be on Disney+, it's actually coming much sooner than you expected. Fans, get ready to stream, because you'll be able to see Anna, Olaf, and the gang again so soon.

On Friday, March 13, the Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ will soon be releasing Frozen 2 for everyone to enjoy. While the animated flick's original release date to Disney+ was set to be sometime in June 2020, Disney decided to release it early, so it will now be available starting on Sunday, March 15. The decision comes because the company is hoping to bring some "fun and enjoyment during this challenging period." With worries increasing due to the coronavirus pandemic, a little lighthearted entertainment is something that will definitely lift people's spirits.

Those who do not live in the United States will have to wait a little bit longer, as Frozen 2 will release to Disney+ in Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. Viewers in the United States will initially be able to view the movie in high definition, but will have to wait until March 17 for Ultra HD video playback.

Disney

Holding the title of the number one animated movie of all time due to its widespread success as the highest grossing animated movie to date, Frozen 2 raked in over $1.3 billion at the global box office, Variety says. The sequel brought in much more than its parent flick, 2013's Frozen, which brought in $1.281 million globally, with The Incredibles 2 following closely behind in third place.

Frozen 2 finds Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven following Elsa on a journey into the unknown in order to save Arendelle. Along the way, Elsa tries to discover the source of her magical powers.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

While some fans are still hoping for a Frozen 3, the creators — writer/directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, as well as producer Peter Del Vecho — seem to think the story has reached its end. Vecho, Lee, and Buck told CinemaBlend back in November 2019 that the story "felt complete," which means Frozen 2 may be the end of the road for Elsa and Anna.

Even if that's the case, Disney stans can still enjoy both Frozen flicks, as well as other animated movies on Disney+, like Toy Story 4. If you've been waiting for Frozen 2 to come to Disney+, the wait is almost over, so mark your calendar and plan your personal viewing party for Sunday, March 15 to celebrate its streaming release.