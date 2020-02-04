How To Stream 'Toy Story 4,' So You Can Watch It To Infinity & Beyond

When Toy Story first came out in 1995, it was as much a movie as it was proof that a feature film could be made entirely from computer-generated imagery. Today, viewers take the fact CGI is everywhere for granted. But before Buzz and Woody's first adventure, the most high-profile use of computer animation in a cartoon was the ballroom scene in Beauty & The Beast. Today the series stands four films strong, all of which have been nominated for Academy Awards. Here's how to stream Toy Story 4 in case you missed Woody's final chapter.

Toy Story 4 brings the story of Woody the Cowboy (Tom Hanks), a quarter-century in the making, to an end. The previous film, 2010's Toy Story 3, had felt like a conclusion a decade prior. In it, Andy, the owner of Woody, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and all the toys in the playroom, heads off to college. He puts away his childhood toys once and for all by giving them to the next-door neighbor's child to love, beginning the cycle anew. But it turned out that wasn't the final chapter.

Toy Story 4, which began as an idea to explain why Bo Peep was left out of Toy Story 3, argued this was never Andy's story to end. Therefore, his leaving for college could not be the end of the tale. The true hero has always been Woody, and in Toy Story 4, he finds his peace and contentment in a post-Andy world.

Pixar on YouTube

Once upon a time, when a Disney owned film left theaters, that was it. The movie went into a vault, and unless you were one of the lucky ones to grab a DVD copy before it left, you could not watch it anywhere. But that era ended this past November when Disney+ arrived. The streaming service contains the entirety of the famed Disney Vault contents, including every Pixar film ever made. That includes Toy Story 4, which arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 5, just in time to stream ahead of the Oscars.

Along with it, you can stream Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Lamp Life (Bo Peep's solo adventures), and the hilarious series of shorts Forky Asks a Question, starring Toy Story 4's breakout spork friend.

Toy Story 4 is nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. With Frozen 2 snubbed for Best Animated Film, it is considered the front runner of the category, which includes How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, on ABC.