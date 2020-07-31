Coca-Cola is bringing fans a way to drink two classic beverages in one refreshing sip. The new Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor features a combination of soda and coffee flavors to perk you up. You may have already seen the product online, as it's been available in other countries for some time, but here's when Coca-Cola with Coffee will be available in the U.S.

For those not hip to the unique sip, the coffee-infused soda has already appeared internationally in 49 other markets, but it hasn't been sold in the United States. You may remember a few years ago in 2017 when Twitter was raving about Coca-Cola Plus Coffee, which launched in Australia as a cola mixed with a rich coffee aroma, although it's unclear if there's actual coffee in it, as the description described it as having a "coffee flavor." According to an email from Coca-Cola to Elite Daily, this new Coca-Cola with Coffee is a different formula and combines the classic soda flavor with a rich infusion of Brazilian coffee flavor. According to the description on the can, the drink has blend of soda and coffee, giving it a "great Coca-Cola taste blended with rich, luxurious coffee." As for the kick, it contains 69 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can. It'll be available in three different flavors: a more traditional Dark Blend coffee flavor, Vanilla, and Caramel.

If you've been eyeing this sip as it was released abroad, the wait is almost over. New Coca-Cola with Coffee will be released in the United States in January 2021, to stores nationwide, according to the brand. When it comes, you'll be able to buy the Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel flavors in 12-ounce single cans for about $2.32 per can, and it will also be sold in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans, available in the Dark Blend and Vanilla flavors.

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

While you'll have to wait until January 2021 to buy the new sip, you can sign up to receive a notification for when it's available for purchase by going to Coke.com/Coffee. If you're a member of the Coca-Cola Insiders Club, you'll receive the first taste of the product in their Insiders box well before the cans officially hit the shelves. Unfortunately, the club isn't currently accepting new members, so if you're not yet signed up, stick to the Coke with Coffee website for updates.

If you're looking for an extra caffeinated sip from Coca-Cola to satisfy in the meantime, you can get Coca-Cola Energy all year-round. While it doesn't have any coffee taste, the sips combine the taste of a Coke and a boost of 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce slim can, available in a classic Coca-Cola or Cherry-Coke flavor.