Coca-Cola released its Super Bowl commercial on Friday, Jan. 31. If you've seen it, you might be a little curious about the new Coke product. The clip shows Jonah Hill drinking a new Coke energy drink, but what is the Coke Energy drink? If you've been wondering about the new drink, here's everything you need to know.

Coca-Cola Energy is the first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand. The new energy drinks are now available in stores nationwide as of Jan. 20, and they're sold in 12-ounce slim cans. Although pricing may vary by location, the Coca-Cola drinks are selling for $1.88 per can at Walmart and $2.69 per can at Target. The new energy drinks contain 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can, guarana extracts, B-vitamins, and a classic Coke taste. For reference, a 12-ounce regular Coke contains 34 milligrams of caffeine, and a 12-ounce Diet Coke has 46 milligrams of caffeine.

There are two different flavors — Coca-Cola Energy and Coca-Cola Energy Cherry — are also both available in a Zero Sugar and regular varieties. As for the taste of these pumped-up drinks, the classic Coca-Cola Energy will remind you of the OG Coca-Cola flavor of the original while the cherry version is basically like a caffeine-packed Cherry Coke.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, Coca-Cola released its Super Bowl commercial featuring its brand new Coca-Cola Energy drinks. The ad features Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese, who are both supposed to be at a party, but Hill is tired, lagging behind, unsure if he really wants to go. In the end, a Coke Energy gets him going.

Following Super Bowl Sunday, Coca-Cola is offering fans the chance to try its Coca-Cola Energy drinks for free through a collaboration with Amazon. The brand is calling it #ShowUp Monday, since a lot of people don't like to show up for work the day after attending a Super Bowl party.

If you live in New York City, you can snag a free sample from an Amazon Alexa Coca-Cola Energy Wall on Monday, Feb. 3, from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. ET, at Grand Central Terminal in Vanderbilt Hall. Those who don't live in New York have the chance to try a free Coca-Cola Energy, thanks to Amazon Treasure Trucks which will be driving in 29 cities. Customers can also order Coca-Cola Energy through Alexa by saying, "Alexa, order Coke Energy." The energy drink supply is limited and the offer is good while supplies last.

So, next time you need a boost, you can choose from a regular ol' Coca-Cola pick-me-up, or you can really up the energy factor with a Coca-Cola Energy, which contains more than three times the caffeine.