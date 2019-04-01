Although some might argue that, when it comes to skincare, the limit does not exist, I recently forced myself to minimize my daily routine, ditching all my fancy schmancy serums and creams and sticking with the basics. A moment to breathe really did help my skin, and now that I'm slowly reintroducing powerful ingredients again, I want only the best. I've fortunately been lucky enough to try out a summery new launch coming soon, and if you're curious as to where to buy Glow Recipe's new Pineapple-C Bright Serum, allow me to fill you in. The brand is known for their fruit-themed concoctions, which always feature cute packaging and bomb results, and this time around they've bottled up my deam summer complexion and put the formula in a cutesy, pineapple-shaped bottle. What's not to love?

At this point, Glow Recipe needs no introduction. I'm almost positive you've gone through one or two of their iconic pink watermelon products, and in the winter, you probably stocked up on their avocado drop. Now, the brand is releasing a new product, inspired by yet another good-for-you fruit: le pinapple. Summertime evokes feelings of sunshine and bright, yellow warmth, so honestly, what could be more fitting?

When they teased us with this photo of actual glass skin goals, I had to know what was coming:

Here it is, the Pineapple-C Bright Serum ($49, coming soon to sephora.com):

Too cute for words, right? The glass skin trend was on the rise last summer, and there's no reason a gorgeous complexion won't make a comeback this year, so snagging this product ASAP to ensure skin looks fab by June is a must. You'll have to wait just a few days to place your order, though, because it launches in stores and online at Sephora on April 5.

I've been trying it out on the low for the past week, and honey, it was love at first squeeze:

My current skincare goals are to lighten my acne scars, achieve a smooth texture, and embrace a soft feeling — so this product is the perfect way to re-introduce vitamin C back into my minimized routine. The formula includes 22 percent pure pineapple juice (And yet it isn't sticky at all!), which in addition to scenting the product, gives skin a dose of brightening vitamin C, along with AHAs to refine. There's also ascorbic acid and 3-O-Ethyl ascorbic acid in there to help with pigmentation and tone balancing, and to make sure the formula isn't too harsh, chamomile, aloe, and vitamin E calm skin, while plumping hyaluronic acid provides hydration. I should warn you, this stuff literally smells like a glass of pineapple juice, and while I love that, I can't use it when I'm hungover. What can I say, pineapple juice is my mixer of choice, and the scent the morning after is just too much for me!

That said, I'm absolutely loving it so far:

My drinking habits aside, my skin has been feeling super soft since incorporating this product into my routine. Like, the kind of soft where I don't even realize I'm rubbing my cheek absent-mindedly. It's only been a week, and I can already tell that regular use will help my skin look better and brighter for summer. If you happen to see this makeup-lover going bare-faced in a few months, know this product helped make it possible!

Plus, the pineapple-shaped bottle is everything, isn't it?

Assuming the Pineapple-C Bright Serum has the success of the brand's previous watermelon products, I'd love to see this line expanded — I need a pineapple gel eye masks, stat! Until then, I'll be using up every last drop of this formula, and preparing for my soon-to-be-glassy complexion.