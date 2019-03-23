It's spring, y'all, and you know what that means: It's time to abandon the hot cocoa and warm tea for bright and fruity springtime flavors. To help you transition from one season to another, Aldi is having some big sales on Easter and spring-themed groceries — from desserts to full meals. But nothing scream "spring" louder than Aldi's new $9 Pineapple Mimosa bottle. You'll definitely want to snag a bottle (or, like... 10).

With its light, fruity flavor and bright yellow bottle, Aldi's bottled Pineapple Mimosa is sure to be a brunch favorite this spring. The Pineapple Mimosa will be on sale alongside regular bottled mimosa during the week of April 1 for just $8.99, per an email from Aldi to Elite Daily. Need some brunch ideas to go along with the fruity sip? Aldi is also having a sale on selected French Toast and Brioche Bagels as well as Appleton Farms Boneless Spiral Sliced Ham during the week of March 25. Chocolate Croissants, Everything Croissants, and Herb & Cheese Croissants will be on offer for $3.89 during the week of April 8. With so many affordable breakfast options and premixed mimosa, you simply can't go wrong with a spring trip to Aldi.

Last year, Aldi introduced bottled orange mimosa to its lineup. The boozy treat, made with 750 milliliters of freshly-squeezed orange juice and dry white wine, will be back in stores with the new bottled Pineapple Mimosa on for the store's April 1 specials, according to an email from Aldi to Elite Daily.

If you're able to make your way over to Aldi for spring treats, be sure to check out the grocery store's massive Easter sale. On March 27, you can snag a Choceur Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny Bar for just 99 cents, Moser Roth Finest Easter Eggs; Choceur Mini Bunnies, Butterflies, or Lambs; and a Choceur Premium Chocolate Easter Bunny for just $2.99 — and a Choceur Chocolate Surprise Egg will cost your just under $5. It's never been easier to mix and match delicious and affordable treats to make the best Easter baskets — you can even buy the baskets themselves at Aldi for just $2.99 during the sale.

Aldi guests can always access weekly specials through the Aldi website. Just click the "Weekly Specials" tab, type in your zip code, select your store, and navigate either the weekly ad or in-store ad for the week's deals and finds in food, furniture, and seasonal goods.

Not sure if you live near an Aldi? While there are several Aldi locations all over the U.S., not every state or city has a store. To find out if you live near an Aldi, navigate to the "Store Locator" option on the website and type in your city, state, or zip code for information on the closest Aldi store. Unfortunately, if you live in the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, or other western states like Wyoming and Montana, there are no Aldi locations near you at this time.

If you're traveling to a location with an Aldi, definitely put this springtime sip on your list. I don't know about you, but I have my calendars marked for to snag a bunch of Pineapple Mimosa bottles on April 1. Happy sipping!