Astrology is sort of like the weather. It's a plethora of universal vibrations and mystical synchronicities, and you're never fully prepared for what's to come. All astrological transits have a unique expression, which affects everyone accordingly, as per their birth chart. So when Jupiter retrograde 2020 ends, the abundance, luck, and opportunity you get to experience is already written in the stars, as part of your soul's destiny.

It's refreshing when you remember that what's meant to be can't ever be threatened. This kind of ideology is especially significant when referring to a planet like Jupiter. King of the Gods and often referred to as the "Greater Benefic," Jupiter is the planet of abundance, expansion, faith, discovery, and luck, so anything revolving around this bounteous planet is usually incredibly prosperous — but, as always, there's a catch. As the largest planet in the solar system, its celestial vibration is equivalent to a magnifying glass, which means whatever it touches is automatically magnified. Jupiter's larger-than-life personality can easily take things to the extreme, so it's important to keep a healthy balance.

Jupiter — Pisces' traditional ruler and Sagittarius' planetary ruler — instills just the right amount of faith needed to take risks in order to come face to face with your higher self. Its optimism and philosophical influence encourages the collective to expand and see the bigger picture in every situation. Jupiter enters a new zodiac sign every 12 to 13 months, so the theme of its bounty depends on the sign it's traveling through.

Jupiter Retrograde In Capricorn: May 14 to Sept. 12, 2020

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Lucky Jupiter has been transiting through structured Capricorn since December 2019. Governed by righteous Saturn, Capricorn is symbolic of boundaries, limits, hierarchies, structures, and government systems. During this time, the planet of expansion magnified and polished the structure of your long-term goals and vistas. This prestigious transit is illuminating the ethic behind your hard work, as well as everything you need to do in order to continue persevering toward your personal and professional success. In Capricorn, Jupiter is motivating the collective to manifest something tangible and long-lasting. Jupiter in Capricorn is here to remind you to have faith in your self-mastery.

When the King of the Gods stationed retrograde in May, it bestowed you with the opportunity to review and re-evaluate the foundation of your goals, work habits, and more importantly, your concept of time. Saturn is referred to as "Father Time" and the Lord of Karma, and Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn created emphasis around your soul contracts and overall karma. During its backward journey through Saturn-ruled Capricorn, lucky Jupiter challenged you to tap into your greatest potential as a way to help you enhance the potential for your personal triumph. Everything starts with intention, and anything's possible with the right amount of perseverance.

Jupiter Goes Direct In Capricorn: Sept. 12, 2020

Wondering how Jupiter retrograde affected you, personally and professionally? Check which astrological house belongs to Capricorn in your birth chart for more context. Lucky Jupiter will continue to transit through this cardinal earth sign until Dec. 19, when it makes its official debut in Aquarius. Until then, Jupiter direct in Capricorn is here to help you pick up right where you left off, especially when it comes to your long-term goals and professional endeavors.

Once Jupiter stations direct, take a moment to reflect on the following: