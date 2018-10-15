Good morning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and no one else! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced they are expecting their first child together and royal fans are losing it. The good news arrived in the morning of Monday, Oct. 15, via a statement released by Kensington Palace on Twitter. After everyone was done screaming, the next question they obviously had was: when is Meghan and Harry's baby due? Honestly, it's a lot sooner than you think. Like, the baby's coming folks.

According to reports, Meghan has officially passed the 12-week mark and is doing great. Kensington Palace's joyful statement says:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Spring! That's, like, one season away! I know this is kind of wild, but what if the baby is born on Meghan and Harry's one-year anniversary date, May 19, 2019?! Anything seems possible with this group.

The palace followed up the good news with a message from the couple that says:

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

Everyone is rejoicing including Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Kensington Palace released a statement to Entertainment Tonight explaining, "Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild." While it might be Mr. Ragland's first grand-baby, Meghan and Harry's child will be the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.

Fans are likely looking forward to an onslaught of adorable photos of the new wee-one hanging out with its famous young cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis chilling in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. Royal followers might recall the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, used to live in Meghan and Harry's current residence, Nottingham Cottage. However, they eventually moved out of the two-bedroom estate into the much more spacious Apartment 1A due to their growing family.

While two bedrooms should be enough for Meghan, Harry, and one baby, for now, it's rumored Prince Harry already has his eye on a larger space closer to his siblings within Kensington Palace grounds. In fact, he's already made statements suggesting he wants many kids, too. During a trip to Ireland in July, Harry told a fan that five children is "too many," but that keeps four, three, and two kids on the table! Meghan also referred to becoming a mom as one of the things on her "bucket list."

Meghan first sparked pregnancy rumors when she attended Princess Eugenie's wedding in a loose-fitting navy blue coat. Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait too long for confirmation. According to reports, family members were able to formally congratulate the couple over the weekend of Oct. 12 during the wedding festivities.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, I'm taking this opportunity to formally congratulate them now.

Hey, Meghan and Harry! Congratulations! It's all happening!