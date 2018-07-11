If you're done obsessing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, you have permission to navigate away from this page now. If you're like the rest of the world and WILL NEVER BE DONE BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT A MONSTER, then you can scroll down to see what Prince Harry has to say about having kids with Meghan one day. If you're asking the question, "How many kids will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have?" then you've come to the right place, because I, too, have been wondering. The answer is: definitely not five. Beyond that, I don't have any more specifics. But, five is for sure too many. Elite Daily reached out to the palace for further comment on Prince Harry and Meghan's family plans but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed their desires to one day be parents, and now that the wedding is over the world is pressing the topic a little more heavily. During a recent visit to Ireland, Meghan and Harry visited with local families who weren't shy about getting the dirt. One woman named Elaine Adam-Stewart told People magazine about her interaction with the royal couple. According to Adam-Stewart, she told Harry, "My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?" Apparently, Prince Harry laughed it off exclaiming, "Five children? — too many."

The same day Harry met Adam-Stewart, he and Markle were photographed goofing around with other children. The pictures are totally melting the public's heart and show how seriously amazing they're going to be as parents.

Also, I know dogs aren't technically the same thing as babies, but here's a fun photo of them loving up on a pup, too. Just as a bonus.

When Harry and Meghan first announced their engagement in November of 2017, they participated in an epic interview with the BBC. As part of their sit down, the newly engaged couple talked about the potential for kids one day. At the time, Prince Harry said, "Of course. You know, one step at a time. Hopefully, we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Prince Harry's also been around kids a whole bunch and apparently is Godfather to "quite a few." In 2017, he told The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast,

He added, "I, of course, would love to have kids."

And, not to worry, Meghan seems to be on the exact same page. According to People magazine, she and Harry were checking out hypoallergenic baby products during their trip to Ireland and Meghan joked, "I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing." In fact, People magazine said she "teased" it. Wait, like, are you trying to tell us something, Meghan?

