When it comes to building hype over new launches, Fenty Beauty cannot be stopped. Just after the major success of their new base products, including concealers, powders, and a foundation shade range extension, the brand is back at it again with a special announcement, and this time the drop is catered towards those of us looking for the right Valentine's Day lippie. When does the new Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in "Unlocked" drop, you ask? The bold pink hue is coming very soon, so start dreaming up the perfect V-Day glam, because you've now got the ultimate finishing touch.

When Fenty Beauty first launched the now-iconic Stunna Lip Paint ($24, fentybeauty.com), it came in just one shade: "Uncensored," a fiery, universal red hue. Fans went positively wild for the lightweight, long-wearing liquid lipstick formula, though, and an expansion soon followed. Riri dropped three additional colors, all of which were shades of nude — peachy tan "Unbutton," rosy mauve "Uncuffed," and chocolate brown "Unveil." The fifth color launched was an edgy matte black, "Uninvited," and we haven't had a new Stunna Lip Paint added to the family since. Until now.

Leave it to Rihanna to bless us with the most perfect hot pink, just in time for the holiday of love:

I see you playing Cupid, Riri! You've made me fall completely in love, and it's safe to say "Unlocked" is officially my new favorite Stunna Lip Paint shade. According to the brand's Instagram post, the new hue features the same "soft-matte long-wearing formula" of the other five shades, and the bright pink suits every single skin tone.

Judging by the swatches, I'd say they're absolutely right:

TBH, this shade reminds me of a statement lip Rihanna wore way back in 2008 to the Kid's Choice Awards, proving she's loved a good hot pink for quite some time now:

Fast-forward to 2019, and she proves this shade is one that will never go out of style:

It's clear Riri loves the shade, and I do, too, but we aren't the only ones. Comments on the Fenty Beauty Instagram post as well as Rihanna's own page show that fans are beyond excited to snatch up the sixth shade of Stunna Lip Paint. "I NEED THIS FOR WEDNESDAYS!!!!!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖," wrote one commenter, and if you don't get the Mean Girls reference, HMU, it's time for a movie night.

"Like barbie on steroids 🤩," declared a scarily-accurate commenter. While everyone agreed that the pink was fab, there were a few fans who admitted that they had hoped Ri's new announcement would be about music, not makeup. "Ok Robyn all this is it so sweet and I HAPPY for u, but we need a new music.. Please release this album soon," read one comment, and many echoed the same sentiments.

Don't you know how incredible Rihanna is? I promise you, she can bang out great products and great music at the same time, if she wants to. This woman can do it all! Don't underestimate the power of Riri:

So, how soon can you get your hands on this shade? "Unlocked" officially drops on February 12, and you can snag it on the Fenty Beauty site as well as at Harvey Nichols, on Sephora's site and in stores, and at Sephora locations inside JCPenney. Let's just say it's everything you need to "unlock" the perfect Valentine's Day beauty look.