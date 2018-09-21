In case you haven't noticed, warm shades of brown have been popping up on the lips of just about everyone this fall. From models on the runways to celebrities on the red carpet to influencers on Instagram, brown lips have been seen everywhere. But who else could declare this shade as the lip trend of fall 2018 other than Rihanna with the drop of Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in "Unveil;" a long-lasting liquid lipstick in a delicious-looking chocolate-y brown color.

In the Instagram post unveiling the launch of "Unveil," Fenty Beauty shared in the caption, "Y’all been wanting more shades... so guess what it’s #STUNNAWEEK! Introducing a new shade to the #STUNNA family, #UNVEIL. @badgalriri tested SEVERAL shades before landing on this rich chocolate brown that looks good on EV👏🏼ERY👏🏿BODY👏🏽!" The brand then went on to post a video of "Unveil" being put to the swatch test on four different, diverse skin tones, confirming what we already know: Fenty Beauty takes every skin tone into consideration, the chocolatey brown shade really does look good on everybody, and, of course, Rihanna is always right.

This new creamy, long-wear lip color is only the second Stunna Lip Paint ($24, FentyBeauty.com) to join the Fenty Beauty collection. In fact, it's been almost a year since the first Stunna Lip Paint dropped in the shade "Uncensored" (a high-intensity red) last November. So yeah, you could say the anticipation for a new Stunna shade has been building up for a while. The two universal lip shades round out Fenty Beauty's ever-inclusive line of 40 shades of foundations, ultra-illuminating highlighters, highly-pigmented eyeshadows, lipglosses, and more.

According to the brand, the Stunna Lip Paints are 12-hour liquid lipsticks with a soft matte finish that are high-intensity colors, yet super low maintenance, as they only need to be re-applied once every 12 hours. The color pay-off with one swipe is intensely pigmented, however, need not to be intimated, as Rihanna herself made sure that all Stunna lip shades look good on every skin tone.

Unveil's release is yet another monumental moment in a slew of a very exciting times for Rihanna. The second Stunna drop comes just after Rihanna graced the cover of Allure's "Best of Beauty" issue (with a tongue full of glitter, btw), and about a week after her first Savage x Fenty NYFW show, which not only displayed Rihanna's lust-worthy lingerie creations, but made one of the biggest steps toward real, boundless inclusion at NYFW and in the fashion industry in general. Not to mention, Fenty Beauty let everyone in on the secret that Rihanna actually sported this new shade at her show without anyone knowing. Sneaky sneaky.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Excited as I'm sure everyone is for a new shade finally entering the Stunna collection, it's only a matter of time before fans are even hungrier for more. I'd say keep an eye on @fentybeauty so you can be of the first to know when even more shades come, but really, we have to keep an eye on whatever event Rihanna graces next, considering she's probably secretly wearing a new Fenty product.

Being that it's a Friday and Unveil is finally here, I think we can all agree to enjoy this new launch and say, "Cheers to the freakin' weekend, I drink to that."