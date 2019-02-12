When ColourPop recently launched their BFF Mascaras, I was pleased with both the lash-enhancing formula and the fun array of bright shades. I instantly loved the look of a pop of color on my lashes, especially paired with a bold black liner. Now, I'll be able to try out the same look in reverse (or even mix and match colorful lashes and liner!), as they're launching their very own eyeliners for the first time ever. When does the ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner drop, you ask? Get ready to take your eye makeup to the next level very, very soon.

Like I said, the BFF Mascara ($8, colourpop.com) has become a special occasion product I look forward to using as often as possible, whether I'm going for a full-on vivid eye look to pair with an all-black, night-out fit, or just swiping "Kiss N Teal" onto my lower lashes to amp up my everyday white tee and jeans look. A touch of color on the eyes can transform a look in seconds, and give it a major update that isn't too wild, so it's no surprise beauty-lovers went nuts for this launch. To compliment their new favorite, ColourPop is adding to the BFF Collection and blessing us with yet another fun product, the BFF Liquid Liners, which will retail for $8 apiece.

"Your BFF just got a new BFF!" the brand wrote on Instagram when they announced the latest launch:

Behold, the bold finishing touch your look didn't know it needed:

Courtesy of ColourPop

Me, brainstorming all the possibilities for fun, colorful eye lewks:

Like the mascaras, there will be seven shades of liner, but they aren't all the same. This time, the lineup includes true black "Numero Uno," canary yellow "Make Luv," true white "Graceland," bright red "MIA," bubblegum pink "Ducky," emerald green "The Hills," and deep sapphire "CRZY."

Browsing through the campaign images, I can hardly pick a favorite. One thing's for sure though, pairing yellow "Make Luv" liner and "Yellow Goodbye" mascara with a shimmery pink eye is officially my new springtime look:

Courtesy of ColourPop

But I do love, love, love this monochromatic graphic look using "Ducky" along with colored mascara "Pink Inc.":

Courtesy of ColourPop

So fun! Suddenly, my makeup bag has become an artist's palette, with an array of colorful options to choose from. If you prefer to play it safe, though, you can always opt for black "Numero Uno," which will be just as fabulous. All eight shades will feature a super-fine, flexible felt tip for mastering a precise wing, and the formulas themselves are intensely pigmented and never streaky.

BTW, you can also stack them up for two-toned looks. Obsessed:

Courtesy of ColourPop

Based on Instagram comments, it appears fans of the mascara are stoked to add to their colorful BFF collections. "COLOURPOP CAN YOU DO ANYTHING WRONG? This is so exciting!! 💖" wrote one thrilled commentor, another exclaiming, "YeS IVE BEEN WANTING COLORED LINER." While everyone seemed pleased with the seven shades, many comments requested purple and brown be added soon, and I totally feel that. I'd love a majestic purple wing!

Okay, so you're probably wondering how quickly you can snag these, and the answer is that they're coming very soon. The liners drop exclusively on the ColourPop site on February 15, and you can catch me buying all seven shades and keeping my fingers crossed for even more colors soon.