Every once in a while, a high-profile rapper will drop some juicy deets about their love life in a verse, and that's exactly what Drake did on his latest single, "Mr. Right Now." Not only did Drake claim to have dated SZA, but he said they were romantically linked 12 years ago — which caused quite a stir since SZA would have been only 17 at the time. So, when did Drake and SZA date? Well, according to SZA, they were indeed an item — but Drizzy's timeline isn't quite accurate.

Here's the lyric in question from his new song featuring 21 Savage: "Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play."

It's safe to say that the Internet went into a frenzy over that lyric, but fortunately, SZA decided to set the record straight via Twitter. First of all, she clarified that she dated Drake in 2009, which definitely squashes the controversy because she would have been 18 at that time. As for why Drake changed the year, SZA suspects he just took "poetic rap license," since 2008 rhymed with the word "wait" in the previous line.

"Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm," she tweeted on Oct. 4. "It's all love all peace."

While the last line is a little vague, it seems like SZA is suggesting that there's no bad blood between her and her ex — even if he did bluff about their timeline together.

In a follow-up tweet, SZA added: "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago."

SZA has been notoriously tight-lipped about her love life, so those tweets are all she's ever said about her relationship with Drake. It's also unclear whether or not she's single these days. Drake, on the other hand, was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner in November of 2019. Then, in May of 2020, a song surfaced in which Drake called Jenner a "side piece." He apologized for the lyric shortly after, and a source told E! News that they've remained friends and still keep in touch. Clearly, Drake has a habit of calling out the famous ladies he's dated (and not always providing the most accurate picture).

While things obviously didn't work out for Drake and SZA, it's nice to know that they seemingly ended things on good terms — and a relief that there wasn't anything illegal or inappropriate going on. I don't know about you, but I'll be over here crossing my fingers for an epic musical collab between these two.