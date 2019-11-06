Kylie Jenner has been balancing work, motherhood, and a little bit of fun since her October split from Travis Scott, and now there is speculation that another rapper is getting her in her feelings. These rumors that Kylie Jenner and Drake dating will have you in your feelings, too.

Jenner and Drake first sparked romance rumors in late October after the makeup mogul was spotted keeping close to the Degrassi alum at his 33rd birthday party. A source told Us Weekly that Jenner "spent the most time near Drake and his friends," adding, “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.” Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Drake's team for comment on Us Weekly's report, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Days after their subtle hangout, a source told People that Jenner and Drake are seeing each other "romantically." Another source told the publication: "He and Kylie have been spending time together recently. They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.” A third source, however, told People that Jenner and Drake are "just friends." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Drake's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

While nothing has been confirmed by Jenner or Drake, it's safe to say the two are definitely spending time together — or, at least at the same parties. On Halloween, the lip kit maven attended the rapper's party in West Hollywood, wearing a super flattering fairy costume.

Jenner has been friends with Drake for quite some time. The self-made billionaire and her sister Kendall Jenner attended Drake's 2019 New Year's Eve party in Los Angeles with Travis Scott while they were still dating. Yes, men and women can be just friends, but perhaps Jenner and Drake have decided to take their relationship to the next level? Only time will tell.

It's easy to see how Jenner and Drake could be linked, as she definitely has a thing for rappers. Prior to her relationship with Scott, she dated Tyga, whom she remains friends with.

Jenner made the rare move to confirm her breakup with Scott and shut down pesky rumors she was dating Tyga again on Twitter, so there is some hope she'll do the same to address her relationship, or lack thereof, with Drake.

While we wait, I'll be here brainstorming couples names for Kylie and Drake. Krake? Drylie? I'll keep thinking...