Are those wedding bells I hear? Ever since they announced their engagement in December 2020, fans have been eager for deets about when Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are getting married, and the big day could be happening sooner than you think. On April 7, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the lovebirds plan on tying the knot in just a few months. Exciting!

"Ariana and Dalton's wedding will happen early summer," the insider reportedly claimed. "They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California." According to the source, it will likely be a "very small and intimate affair" and "nothing will officially happen until it's safe" to gather amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Grande has yet to dish on any wedding plans herself, which isn't surprising. Ever since she and Gomez reportedly got together in January 2020, they've kept their romance largely out of the limelight, though Grande will occasionally give fans cute glimpses into her relationship on Instagram. On April 4, she even gushed about her fiancé in an uncharacteristically mushy IG post, writing, "!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u." I can't with these two.

Grande reportedly first met the luxury real estate tycoon while she was looking for a new getaway home outside of Los Angeles. Reportedly, Gomez was recruited by Grande's team to help her in the search, and according to an Us Weekly source, "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met."

Back in March 2020, when the couple first sparked dating rumors, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two shared mutual friends, which also contributed to their seemingly instantaneous connection. "They run in the same circle," the insider said. "[Gomez] used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends." In May, the two made their official couple debut in Grande's music video for "Stuck With U," and the following month, Grande posted her first IG with Gomez. By December, the pop star had a shiny new ring.

Could a summer wedding be the next major milestone for this couple? Fans will just have to wait and see.