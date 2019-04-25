What's Leaving Netflix In May 2019? Here's Everything You Need To Watch ASAP
April showers are winding down and hopefully moving aside for May flowers, but even with sunshine beckoning, some of us still feel a need to keep up with our streaming services' queues. Your Netflix watchlist may be losing some key titles as the calendar changes, so what's leaving Netflix in May 2019? Some big-screen favorites are due to exit the service in the next few weeks, so grab your movie snacks and the remote now.
We may be socially obligated to venture into the outdoors for the start of the summer season, but Netflix's May roster of new titles is definitely tempting enough to stay inside. In addition to welcoming new original films Always Be My Maybe and Wine Country, the platform will debut recent seasons of several TV shows, new episodes of a few original Netflix shows, and popcorn flicks such as The Da Vinci Code, Wedding Crashers, and Casper. With this lineup, you'll definitely be entertained if any unexpected thunderstorms keep you inside or if you just like TV better than being outside. But before this new crop arrives, you need to catch up on titles leaving soon.
Although summer is the perfect time of year to swoon over the steamy romance of The Notebook and the high school pining in Sixteen Candles, both films are checking out before warmer weather hits. Netflix will also bid farewell to several James Bond movies, the Jaws franchise, and even High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Get ready to squeeze in a few major movie nights before April ends, because these picks certainly can't leave without a proper goodbye.
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May 2019:
Leaving May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice - Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving May 11
Switched at Birth - Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
Bill Nye the Science Guy - Collection 1
Leaving May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
Southpaw
Leaving May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story
It does feel a little odd that movies perfect for summer marathons are leaving Netflix right before ideal viewing time, but at least this exit schedule will encourage us to watch what we can ASAP. Plus, many titles usually head to another streaming service once their time on a certain platform runs out, so keep an eye out for some of these movies on Hulu or Amazon Prime in the next month. Having multiple subscription services really is the gift that keeps on giving, right?
Happy streaming!