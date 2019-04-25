April showers are winding down and hopefully moving aside for May flowers, but even with sunshine beckoning, some of us still feel a need to keep up with our streaming services' queues. Your Netflix watchlist may be losing some key titles as the calendar changes, so what's leaving Netflix in May 2019? Some big-screen favorites are due to exit the service in the next few weeks, so grab your movie snacks and the remote now.

We may be socially obligated to venture into the outdoors for the start of the summer season, but Netflix's May roster of new titles is definitely tempting enough to stay inside. In addition to welcoming new original films Always Be My Maybe and Wine Country, the platform will debut recent seasons of several TV shows, new episodes of a few original Netflix shows, and popcorn flicks such as The Da Vinci Code, Wedding Crashers, and Casper. With this lineup, you'll definitely be entertained if any unexpected thunderstorms keep you inside or if you just like TV better than being outside. But before this new crop arrives, you need to catch up on titles leaving soon.

Although summer is the perfect time of year to swoon over the steamy romance of The Notebook and the high school pining in Sixteen Candles, both films are checking out before warmer weather hits. Netflix will also bid farewell to several James Bond movies, the Jaws franchise, and even High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Get ready to squeeze in a few major movie nights before April ends, because these picks certainly can't leave without a proper goodbye.

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May 2019:

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice - Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth - Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye the Science Guy - Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story

It does feel a little odd that movies perfect for summer marathons are leaving Netflix right before ideal viewing time, but at least this exit schedule will encourage us to watch what we can ASAP. Plus, many titles usually head to another streaming service once their time on a certain platform runs out, so keep an eye out for some of these movies on Hulu or Amazon Prime in the next month. Having multiple subscription services really is the gift that keeps on giving, right?

Happy streaming!