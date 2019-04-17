What's Coming To Hulu In May 2019? There's A Lot To Look Forward To
When it comes to '90s and 2000s trends, none of the current streaming platforms have quite caught onto Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies. After growing up on Full House, the twins launched a successful video empire of movies documenting their alter egos' global adventures and stateside stories. Whether they sparked a lifelong wanderlust or provided tween fashion goals, the Mary-Kate and Ashley movies are very important to women of a certain age, but they've been sorely absent on the streaming front until now. What's coming to Hulu in May 2019? In addition to plenty of other content, the service is welcoming three Mary-Kate and Ashley movies in the next month.
Before you blow up the group text with this amazing news, here are the details. Hulu is great at helping us keep up with airing TV shows and nostalgic film faves, but it'll truly exceed our expectations when the three Olsen twin flicks debut on it on May 1. Although the sisters released video series and TV movies during and after their dual Full House role as Michelle Tanner, their direct-to-video movie careers kicked off in 1998 and lasted until 2004's theatrical release of New York Minute.
While nothing can beat the international travel featured in the girls' later movies, Hulu will only release their first foreign adventure, Passport to Paris, alongside the American-set Billboard Dad and Switching Goals. I have my fingers crossed for Hulu streaming Winning London or The Challenge in a few months, but I'll gladly take what it's giving. ICYMI, Switching Goals involves a classic twin switcheroo as the Olsens play sisters on rival soccer teams, while Billboard Dad has their characters posting a personal ad for their single dad on a city billboard. In Passport to Paris, they visit their diplomat grandfather in Paris and fall for two French boys. Just like we all did at 12 years old, right?
Check out the full list of Hulu's May 2019 additions here, and read on for select standouts other than the Olsen twins' early filmography.
Available May 1
Anger Management
Bait Shop
Billboard Dad
The Big Kahuna
The Birdcage
Black Rain
Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan
Breakdown
Bully
The Burrowers
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Center Stage
Chocolat
Chuck & Buck
Clerks
Dazed and Confused
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
El Pantra
The English Patient
Fair Game
Fatal Attraction
Flashdance
The Green Mile
Ground Control
Happy Endings
Happy-Go-Lucky
Hardware
Harsh Times
Hoodlum
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Imagine Me and You
Julie & Julia
Kazaam
The Krays
Kygo: Stole the Show
Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies
Larger than Life
The Landing
The Last Animals
Le Divorce
The Lucky Ones
Made
Major League
Man of the House
Mermaids
My Five Wives
New Guy
Nick of Time
The Night We Never Met
Passport to Paris
Possums
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Repo! The Genetic Opera
Rollerball (1975)
Rollerball (2002)
Shaolin Soccer
Show of Force
The Sicilian
Slow Burn
Spirit
Star Kid
Steal this Movie
Switching Goals
The Time Machine
The Toybox
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Thirteen
Twelve Monkeys
Twice Upon a Yesterday
Under Siege
Wargames
Welcome to Mercy
Zombieland
Available May 4
Drunk History — Season 6A
Painkillers
The Clovehitch Killer
Available May 6
Crash
Unicorn
Available May 8
Hillbilly
Available May 9
Action Point
Available May 10
Dinosaur 13
Available May 11
Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D — Season 6 Premiere
Above Majestic
Driver X
Funny Cow
One Million American Dreams
Swimming With Men
Available May 12
Claws — Season 2
Available May 14
The Bachelorette — Season 15 Premiere
The Romantics
Available May 15
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction — Season 4
Burgers, Brews & 'Que — Seasons 1-3
Cash Cab — Season 13
Counting On — Seasons 2-3
Eat, Sleep, BBQ — Season 1
Four Weddings — Seasons 7-8
I Found the Gown — Seasons 2-3
Love It or List It — Season 12
The Little Couple — Seasons 11-12
Iris
Little Voice
Available May 16
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown — Special Part 1
Knocked Up
Available May 17
Catch-22 — Complete Series Premiere
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
Available May 20
Federal Hill
Available May 21
Preacher — Season 3
Bernie the Dolphin
Jesus' Son
Available May 26
Morning Glory
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (With the HBO Premium Add-On)
Available May 27
Broad City — Season 5
The Frozen Ground
Available May 29
America's Got Talent — Season 14 Premiere
Available May 30
American Ninja Warrior — Season 11 Premiere
Angie Tribeca — Season 4
You can catch me living my best life and watching the Olsen twins on repeat next month. Happy streaming!