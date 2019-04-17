When it comes to '90s and 2000s trends, none of the current streaming platforms have quite caught onto Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies. After growing up on Full House, the twins launched a successful video empire of movies documenting their alter egos' global adventures and stateside stories. Whether they sparked a lifelong wanderlust or provided tween fashion goals, the Mary-Kate and Ashley movies are very important to women of a certain age, but they've been sorely absent on the streaming front until now. What's coming to Hulu in May 2019? In addition to plenty of other content, the service is welcoming three Mary-Kate and Ashley movies in the next month.

Before you blow up the group text with this amazing news, here are the details. Hulu is great at helping us keep up with airing TV shows and nostalgic film faves, but it'll truly exceed our expectations when the three Olsen twin flicks debut on it on May 1. Although the sisters released video series and TV movies during and after their dual Full House role as Michelle Tanner, their direct-to-video movie careers kicked off in 1998 and lasted until 2004's theatrical release of New York Minute.

While nothing can beat the international travel featured in the girls' later movies, Hulu will only release their first foreign adventure, Passport to Paris, alongside the American-set Billboard Dad and Switching Goals. I have my fingers crossed for Hulu streaming Winning London or The Challenge in a few months, but I'll gladly take what it's giving. ICYMI, Switching Goals involves a classic twin switcheroo as the Olsens play sisters on rival soccer teams, while Billboard Dad has their characters posting a personal ad for their single dad on a city billboard. In Passport to Paris, they visit their diplomat grandfather in Paris and fall for two French boys. Just like we all did at 12 years old, right?

Check out the full list of Hulu's May 2019 additions here, and read on for select standouts other than the Olsen twins' early filmography.

Available May 1

Anger Management

Bait Shop

Billboard Dad

The Big Kahuna

The Birdcage

Black Rain

Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan

Breakdown

Bully

The Burrowers

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Center Stage

Chocolat

Chuck & Buck

Clerks

Dazed and Confused

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

El Pantra

The English Patient

Fair Game

Fatal Attraction

Flashdance

The Green Mile

Ground Control

Happy Endings

Happy-Go-Lucky

Hardware

Harsh Times

Hoodlum

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Imagine Me and You

Julie & Julia

Kazaam

The Krays

Kygo: Stole the Show

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies

Larger than Life

The Landing

The Last Animals

Le Divorce

The Lucky Ones

Made

Major League

Man of the House

Mermaids

My Five Wives

New Guy

Nick of Time

The Night We Never Met

Passport to Paris

Possums

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Shaolin Soccer

Show of Force

The Sicilian

Slow Burn

Spirit

Star Kid

Steal this Movie

Switching Goals

The Time Machine

The Toybox

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Thirteen

Twelve Monkeys

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Under Siege

Wargames

Welcome to Mercy

Zombieland

Available May 4

Drunk History — Season 6A

Painkillers

The Clovehitch Killer

Available May 6

Crash

Unicorn

Available May 8

Hillbilly

Available May 9

Action Point

Available May 10

Dinosaur 13

Available May 11

Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D — Season 6 Premiere

Above Majestic

Driver X

Funny Cow

One Million American Dreams

Swimming With Men

Available May 12

Claws — Season 2

Available May 14

The Bachelorette — Season 15 Premiere

The Romantics

Available May 15

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction — Season 4

Burgers, Brews & 'Que — Seasons 1-3

Cash Cab — Season 13

Counting On — Seasons 2-3

Eat, Sleep, BBQ — Season 1

Four Weddings — Seasons 7-8

I Found the Gown — Seasons 2-3

Love It or List It — Season 12

The Little Couple — Seasons 11-12

Iris

Little Voice

Available May 16

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown — Special Part 1

Knocked Up

Available May 17

Catch-22 — Complete Series Premiere

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

Available May 20

Federal Hill

Available May 21

Preacher — Season 3

Bernie the Dolphin

Jesus' Son

Available May 26

Morning Glory

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (With the HBO Premium Add-On)

Available May 27

Broad City — Season 5

The Frozen Ground

Available May 29

America's Got Talent — Season 14 Premiere

Available May 30

American Ninja Warrior — Season 11 Premiere

Angie Tribeca — Season 4

You can catch me living my best life and watching the Olsen twins on repeat next month. Happy streaming!