What's Coming To Amazon Prime In May 2019? This Spring Just Got Even Better
Summer is officially around the corner, but before Memorial Day barbecues and pool parties are inked into your calendar, there'll be plenty of streaming content to catch up on via Amazon Prime. While blockbuster season kicks off at the movie theater, the platform is on its way to being a source for you to see old-school moves and TV. What's coming to Amazon Prime on May 2019? Get ready for a mix of the obscure and the familiar.
Given the likelihood that the Avengers: Endgame phenomenon will still be strong as May kicks off, you may be less inclined to spend your free time streaming something at home. But once you've watched the Avengers' last hurrah for the umpteenth time, Amazon Prime is adding content bound to clear your mind of superheroes' doings. It welcomes Season 2 of the Prime Original Fleabag on May 17, continuing the story of an angry, sex-addicted London woman, and debuts the third season of its crime drama Sneaky Pete on May 10. While you can still binge the beloved TV series Friday Night Lights on Amazon, you can watch its cinematic source of the same name starting on May 31.
The Amazon Prime library will also feature new movies from a range of genres. On the rom-com side, May will welcome the Katie Holmes-helmed The Romantics and Rachel McAdams' Morning Glory, while a whole franchise of Friday the 13th movies will also appear. Nostalgic users can find '80s comedies and animated flicks like Plane, Trains & Automobiles and The Secret of NIMH, while cinema fans wanting something unique will have access to low-key films such as Eulogy, Lulu on the Bridge, and Murimgori.
The weather might be improving and there might be a massive superhero temptation, but we'll definitely need to squeeze in some time for these selections. Check out the full list of Amazon Prime's May additions below.
Available May 1
Shanghai
Available May 2
The Yellow Handkerchief
Available May 3
Suspiria
Available May 5
Crash
Available May 8
Action Point
Available May 9
Dinosaur 13
Available May 10
Sneaky Pete - Season 3
Wishenpoof - Season 2c
Available May 13
The Romantics
Available May 14
King of Thieves
Available May 15
Yardie
Available May 16
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
Available May 17
Fleabag - Season 2
The Durrells - Season 3
Poldark - Season 4
Available May 19
Federal Hill
Available May 20
Jesus' Son
Available May 22
Lulu on the Bridge
Available May 25
Morning Glory
Available May 26
The Frozen Ground
Available May 31
Antitrust
Awaiting
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Cougars Inc.
Deadtime Stories
Emperor
Eulogy
F/X
F/X2
Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung
Fluke
Forbidden Ground
Free Money
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part 2
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Fun Size
Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang
Hart's War
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
Jennifer Eight
Lost and Delirious
Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou
Mission: Impossible
Murimgori
N.Y.C. Underground
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Private Parts
Reservoir Dogs
Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma
Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma
Tao tie gong
The 'Burbs
The Big Wedding
The Constant Gardener
The Doors
The Ghostwriter
The Gift
The Letter
The Lonely Man
The People vs. George Lucas
The Puffy Chair
The Secret of NIMH
Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot
X+Y
Good Omens - Season 1
Happy streaming!