Summer is officially around the corner, but before Memorial Day barbecues and pool parties are inked into your calendar, there'll be plenty of streaming content to catch up on via Amazon Prime. While blockbuster season kicks off at the movie theater, the platform is on its way to being a source for you to see old-school moves and TV. What's coming to Amazon Prime on May 2019? Get ready for a mix of the obscure and the familiar.

Given the likelihood that the Avengers: Endgame phenomenon will still be strong as May kicks off, you may be less inclined to spend your free time streaming something at home. But once you've watched the Avengers' last hurrah for the umpteenth time, Amazon Prime is adding content bound to clear your mind of superheroes' doings. It welcomes Season 2 of the Prime Original Fleabag on May 17, continuing the story of an angry, sex-addicted London woman, and debuts the third season of its crime drama Sneaky Pete on May 10. While you can still binge the beloved TV series Friday Night Lights on Amazon, you can watch its cinematic source of the same name starting on May 31.

The Amazon Prime library will also feature new movies from a range of genres. On the rom-com side, May will welcome the Katie Holmes-helmed The Romantics and Rachel McAdams' Morning Glory, while a whole franchise of Friday the 13th movies will also appear. Nostalgic users can find '80s comedies and animated flicks like Plane, Trains & Automobiles and The Secret of NIMH, while cinema fans wanting something unique will have access to low-key films such as Eulogy, Lulu on the Bridge, and Murimgori.

The weather might be improving and there might be a massive superhero temptation, but we'll definitely need to squeeze in some time for these selections. Check out the full list of Amazon Prime's May additions below.

Available May 1

Shanghai

Available May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief

Available May 3

Suspiria

Available May 5

Crash

Available May 8

Action Point

Available May 9

Dinosaur 13

Available May 10

Sneaky Pete - Season 3

Wishenpoof - Season 2c

Available May 13

The Romantics

Available May 14

King of Thieves

Available May 15

Yardie

Available May 16

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

Available May 17

Fleabag - Season 2

The Durrells - Season 3

Poldark - Season 4

Available May 19

Federal Hill

Available May 20

Jesus' Son

Available May 22

Lulu on the Bridge

Available May 25

Morning Glory

Available May 26

The Frozen Ground

Available May 31

Antitrust

Awaiting

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Cougars Inc.

Deadtime Stories

Emperor

Eulogy

F/X

F/X2

Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung

Fluke

Forbidden Ground

Free Money

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Fun Size

Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang

Hart's War

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka

Jennifer Eight

Lost and Delirious

Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou

Mission: Impossible

Murimgori

N.Y.C. Underground

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma

Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma

Tao tie gong

The 'Burbs

The Big Wedding

The Constant Gardener

The Doors

The Ghostwriter

The Gift

The Letter

The Lonely Man

The People vs. George Lucas

The Puffy Chair

The Secret of NIMH

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot

X+Y

Good Omens - Season 1

Happy streaming!