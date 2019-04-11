Since Amy Poehler's Netflix movie Wine Country was first announced last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film that boasts an ensemble cast that will make every comedy fan scream. The movie brings together some of the most beloved ladies of Saturday Night Live for an alcohol-soaked girls trip — I mean... does that not already sound like the best movie ever? Well, now we are finally getting our first look at the upcoming comedy, because the Wine Country trailer starring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph just dropped and it is packed with laughs.

The new trailer stars Saturday Night Live alums Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey as a group of friends who travel to California's Wine Country to celebrate the 50th birthday of Rachel Dratch's character. The trailer also introduces characters played by fellow SNL alum Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman, and Pen15 star Maya Erskine.

While the bulk of the trailer is just watching this group of friends get drunk on wine and have a rollicking good time singing karaoke and taking molly, there is some conflict. Amy Poehler's character, channeling a bit of her fastidious Parks and Rec persona Leslie Knope, gets upset when her carefully planned-out itinerary for the weekend is not as well received as she had hoped, and the group tries to get her to loosen up and just enjoy the trip.

Check out the full Wine Country trailer below:

Wine Country serves as a big Saturday Night Live reunion for all the women in the movie's main cast, although many of them have worked together in various projects since leaving the sketch show. Most notably, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-starred in 2008's Baby Mama and 2015's Sisters, while also co-hosting the Golden Globes three years straight from 2013 to 2015. Poehler and Fey also worked with Ana Gasteyer on Mean Girls, and both Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch co-starred with them in Sisters.

Paula Pell and Emily Spivey are two of Saturday Night Live's most beloved writers, and both have worked with their Wine Country castmates after SNL and prior to the new movie. Pell appeared on both Tina Fey's show 30 Rock and Amy Poehler's show Parks and Recreation, and she also wrote their co-starring comedy Sisters. Spivey wrote for Parks and Rec and created the Maya Rudolph-starring NBC sitcom Up All Night.

As you can tell from all those shared credits, this cast actually is a real group of friends, which makes Wine Country look all the more fun and exciting. The movie will also serve as Amy Poehler's directorial debut on a feature film. Poehler has directed episode of Parks and Rec and Broad City prior to this, and it looks like she will continue to pursue directing — she is also set to direct the upcoming Netflix movie Moxie.

Thankfully, we only have one month to wait until we get to experience this wine-fueled trip with all of the Saturday Night Live greats. Wine Country will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 10.