When I was younger, I used to think there would be no greater occasion for which to splurge than my wedding day. Now, after seeing several friends and family members say "I do," as well as binging every season of Say Yes To The Dress, the idea of dishing out my entire life's savings for one white gown seems sort of impractical. I'm not the only one who thinks so, and as more and more people are embracing affordable wedding gowns, they're also demanding flattering fits for all shapes and sizes, so if you're wondering what's in Torrid's wedding dress collection, get ready to celebrate pieces that nail both pricepoint and sizing.

Whereas stylish plus size clothes were once difficult to find, brands like Torrid have made it their mission to create size-inclusive, on-trend items that won't break the bank. Torrid's online shop carries sizes 10 through 30, and they've really got it all: workwear, night-out attire, gymwear, swimwear, accessories, shoes...and wedding dresses? That last one is a new addition, and a fantastic one at that. The brand just launched their Wedding Shop featuring gowns for brides and bridesmaides all priced at under $200 — I know!!! — and I have a feeling they'll quickly become some of the best-selling pieces on the site.

I am just as excited as these models appear to be, FYI:

"We vow to help you craft a wedding experience that matches your vision — so that all those once-in-a-lifetime moments look and feel perfect," reads the Wedding Shop manifesto on the Torrid website. "And of course, our dresses are designed to hug and fit every curve."

All in all, there are four sections within the shop: Wedding Dresses, Bridal Party, Wedding Guest, and Jewelry & Accessories. It's the first two divisions that have me most excited, since if you've ever been in a wedding, you know how expensive it can be to get the right look.

Hi, can someone please tell me why anyone would spend thousands of dollars on a gown when the Ivory Lace Off Shoulder Formal Gown ($169, torrid.com) exists?

Ivory Lace Off Shoulder Formal Gown $169 Torrid Buy Now

What's that? You want an afterparty look? The Special Occasion White Lace Jumpsuit ($149, torrid.com) is the answer to your price-conscious prayers:

Special Occassion White Lace Jumpsuit $149 Buy Now

I love that none of the pieces explicitly say "Wedding" in the item names, so you can feel free to shop them as simply cute white dresses, if you like. I also love that each dress can be viewed on multiple Fit Models of different sizes, so you can see what a piece might look like on someone with a similar shape to your own.

If all sites used multiple Fit Models per item, online shopping would be so much easier, IMHO:

In addition to the wedding dresses, the bridal party looks are just as fire. The Special Occasion Burgundy Studio Knit Convertible Maxi Dress ($89, originally $119, torrid.com) screams classic bridesmaid to me, and I love that the top can be styled in a variety of different ways to change it up. On the other end of the spectrum, the Special Occasion Black Lace & Satin 2-Piece Skirt Set ($97, originally $129, torrid.com) feels so current and chic, and I love that you could wear both top and botttom again separately tons of times. Talk about bang for your bridal buck!

Special Occasion Burgundy Studio Knit Convertible Maxi Dress $119 $89 Torrid Buy Now

Special Occasion Black Lace & Satin 2-Piece Skirt Set $129 $97 Torrid Buy Now

The entire gorgeous collection is available on the Torrid site's Wedding Shop now, so if you've got a special occasion coming up, head over there and start shopping. Browsing Torrid has officially become as entertaining as watching an episode of Say Yes To The Dress, and I couldn't be happier about it.