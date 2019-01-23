I feel like almost everyone I know is a die-hard Disney fan, proving you're never too old to have a soft spot for Mickey Mouse and all his pals. My personal favorite mouse, though, has always been Minnie, with her bold yellow heels, sweet bow, and red polka dot dress — she's a style icon, don't fight me on this! Obviously, the style team over at Torrid agrees, and if you're curious as to what's in the Torrid x Minnie Mouse collection, you're in for a treat. The entire line includes sizes 10-30, and while it's not solely red polka dot dresses and matching bows, the Minnie-inspired styles are definitely sweet.

The entire collection consists of 20 pieces, priced between $15 and $119, and when I say it's got a little bit of everything, I'm not lying. Jeans and tees, athleisure, denim, swim, and footwear are just some of the options available, not to mention a pair of Minnie Mouse ears you can rock on your next trip to Disney, should you be so lucky. While some pieces feature Minnie's signature red-and-white dotted look, others feature her face or simply employ her red, white, and black color scheme.

This is definitely the sort of collection that has something for everyone:

The athleisure co-ords have to be my favorite pieces in the entire line bar none. The Dot and Bow Active Legging ($40, originally $57, torrid.com) and the Dots and Bows Active Strappy Sports Bra ($30, originally $43, torrid.com) feature a graphic print with tiny Minnie heads hidden throughout as a subtle nod to Ms. Mouse, and layering the beyond-cute "Do It For The Bows" Black Active Hoodie ($41, originally $59, torrid.com) overtop is all it takes to make your fangirl status known.

If you were hoping for something a touch fancier, this Floral Dress ($52, originally $75, torrid.com) might be more your speed, featuring a sweetheart neckline, wide adjustable straps, and a floaty empire waist. Tiny Minnies are hidden amongst the roses in the pattern, and at first glance, you might miss them. On the more casual end of the spectrum, the Patch Ankle Skinny Jean ($69, originally $99, torrid.com) are a personal favorite. This cropped, lightwash denim features cute little patches that range from Minnie herself to hearts, bows, and roses, aka all her favorite things. Wear these with a top from the collection (or even a basic white tee) and for the ultimate laid-back look. TBH, this would be a perfect fit for a day spent walking around Disney World.

My favorite of all the polka dot pieces is undoubtedly the Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit ($69, originally $99, torrid.com), and if you have any poolside plans in the next few months, this baby is a must. At first glance, the flowy top makes this look like a two-piece tankini set, but it's actually a one-piece, aka way better. This suit features wireless cups and adjustable straps so you can ensure total comfort, as well as a sweet bow detail at the chest for a slightly pin-up girl inspired fit.

Last but not least, any true Disney fan will want to snag the Pink Minnie Ears Glitter Headband ($11, originally $15, torrid.com). These pink glitter ears feature scalloped edging and a pale pink sparkly bow, and are the ultimate finishing touch to any Minnie-approved outfit.

As you can see by the discounted prices above, Torrid is in the midst of a 30 percent off sale, so there's never been a better time to pick up some Minnie-inspired pieces. Let me know what you get and we can plan a trip to take cute pics at Disney together soon, okay?