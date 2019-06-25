I'll start off this article with two very unpopular opinions: I happen to love wearing shapewear, and I happen to love Kim Kardashian West. While some might disagree with me in regards to both matters, it seems both of my faves have combined in a very unexpected way, and TBH, I'm pretty excited about it. If you've heard the news and are wondering what's in Kim Kardashian's Kimono shapewear line, then feel free to read on and ooh and aww over this new project with me. I thought I'd be spending all my coin on KKW Beauty's new body makeup collection this summer, but it looks like I might have to save a little cash to treat myself to some Kimono, too. A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do.

Speaking of things a girl has to do, let me first put out the disclaimer that no one has to or needs to wear shapewear. All bodies are beautiful, y'all! That's that on that. Personally, though, I love how shapewear looks and feels on my body, and even though they can be seen as traditionally uncomfortable garments, wearing them sometimes makes me feel more comfotable, so I stan. It only takes a quick scroll through Kim K's fitting room behind-the-scenes posts on Instagram to know she's a lover of shapewear as well, and TBH, a Kardashian-ified Spanx makes perfect sense to me. KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance are aleady massive brands, so why not branch out into the world of fashion and style a bit, too?

Kardashian announced the new brand via a post on Instagram, naturally:

"Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years," Kardashian wrote in her caption:

"Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

Kimono will come in nine skintone-esque shades, and be available in sizes XXS - 4XL:

Based off of the debut promo images, it seems there will be an unlined bra, a high-waisted, full-bottomed panty, a tank top-style bodysuit with long thighs, and a high-waisted, one-legged bottom.

Of course, there had to be a few unique cuts in addition to classic shapewear silhouettes:

"The third pic is the solution short," explained Kardashian in her post about the photo above. "I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support." Kardashian is also framing the line as "solutionwear," not "shapewear." I love that twist!

Of course, the reactions online are a mixture of positive and negative responses:

"Finally KIM, you let us in on your shape wear secrets!!!" wrote one excited commenter, and many more were singing the line's praises as well. "For every woman at any stage in their lives, Pre or post babies, confidence boosting, smoothing out our lady lumps etc..." wrote one thoughtful commenter on Instagram, "whatever the reason, it’s brilliant Kim 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 BRAVO!!!!"

Of course, there was some backlash, too, particularly in regards to the campaign images, not necessarily the pieces themselves. "When she says for every body but the only bodies shown are what society wants," wote one user who noted that the promo images only feature models with similar builds to Kardashian's own iconic figure. ""Everybody but only Slim thicc models," another echoed. Come on, Kimmie, we need to see that wide range of sizes you worked hard to include in the first place!

Me prepping to submit my application to be a Kimono model:

Wondering when to shop? Right now, all we've got is a "Coming soon" and an e-mail list signup on the empty Kimono site, so stay tuned to the brand's Instagram for updates on how to shop the line.