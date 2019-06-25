Is a shapewear line by your favorite beauty and reality television mogul exciting news? Absolutely. But once you read tweets about Kim Kardashian's "Kimono" promo photos, you'll see that some fans have pointed out a very valid problem with the recently announced brand's promotional photos (or at least, the first ones Kardashian has shared). As revealed by Kardashian-West in a post on Instagram, she's been developing a range of briefs, shorts, bras, and leotards over the past year that is meant to provide technical underwear for all. And seeing as it's set to arrive in nine shades and in sizes XXS - 4XL, it sounds like it will be truly inclusive and celebratory of all body types.

"Kimono is the culmination of Kim’s personal experience with shapewear and is fueled by her passion to create truly considered and highly technical solutions for every body," describes Kimono Solutionwear's webpage. "Whether the desire is to enhance, smooth, lift or sculpt, Kimono provides superior options for all shapes and tones."

Sounds pretty legit, right? Kardashian-West wrote that the inspiration for the line stemmed from her own inability to find shapewear that she loved. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she wrote on Instagram. One of her upcoming short styles even features a lopped-off leg to accommodate dresses and skirts with a high slit on one side.

While it's one thing to create a line that caters to many women via sizing and color range, it's another thing to advertise it with photos that don't appear to show much body diversity. As pointed out by many users on Twitter, Kimono Solutionwear's promo photos feature predominantly women of the same size modeling the clothes. Elite Daily has reached out to Kimono Solutionwear for comment on the response from fans, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Responding to Kardashian-West's Tweet announcing the line's size range, one woman wrote, "Okay Kimberly are you actually going to have plus size models showing what a bigger body looks like in these or just continue to use toned and fit models who honestly don’t even need to wear shape wear? You have a good size range but come on girl. You know better."

Another user made the same point, praising Kardashian-West for the size range but asking, "where are the 4x girls in the campaign photos?!??"

Tweets with similar questions and critiques followed suit, asking Kardashian-West for non-photoshopped images of plus-size women and smaller-size women in the collection:

In an age where representation, inclusion, and diversity are extremely hot topics within the fashion and beauty industries (rightfully so!), it's surprising that larger bodies weren't championed through the promo photos. While body diversity should've absolutely been a part of Kimono Solutionwear's visual DNA from its very first launch, hopefully the brand will release more campaign images in the near future to at least provide women with an idea of how all of its offered sizings look and fit.