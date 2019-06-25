A new celeb-backed fashion endeavor has just been announced and it's sure to make waves as soon as it's released. When does Kim Kardashian's Kimono shapewear line drop? The upcoming launch by the beauty mogul-slash-model-slash-sunglasses designer-slash-aspiring lawyer (are there even enough hours in the day?!) was revealed via Instagram June 25, and it's set to arrive very soon. While the exact date has yet to be disclosed, Kardashian-West has a habit of announcing new products not long before they're available to shop — keep your eyes peeled for any news because this collection will likely fly off virtual shelves in a flash.

Between sold-out drop after sold-out drop of KKW Beauty products and her recent successful eyewear collaboration with Carolina Lemke, everything Kardashian-West touches seems to turn to gold. She's created products that are both financially accessible yet feel luxe and high-quality, and she's perfected the social-first marketing strategy. It therefore makes sense that her new collection would be announced via her personal Instagram account in the form of three photos previewing the shapewear. Kardashian-West appears in the snaps alongside an array of models, wearing the upcoming collection and providing a sneak peek at some of the shapes and tones it will offer.

"Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

While fans and followers of Kardashian alike have already begun calling out the name for the collection as being pretty problematic (appropriating Japanese culture just because it makes for a cute brand name that also features your first name is not OK), the line's offerings themselves appear to be innovative and inclusive. Set to arrive in sizes XXS - 4XL and in nine shades, Kimono solutionwear includes bras, underwear, shorts, and leotards.

"Whether the desire is to enhance, smooth, lift or sculpt, Kimono provides superior options for all shapes and tones," describes Kimono's website. The bras look void of uncomfortable underwires but are still super supportive, while the high-waisted briefs appear seamless and like they'd meld effortlessly onto your body. "I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!" wrote Kardashian-West in the post, backing up my suspicion that the collection will be uber comfy.

Kimono

If you're wondering what's going on with the shorts in third photo in the post, Kardashian-West explains why she created such a strangely-shaped garment. "The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support." Genius!

If you head to kimono.com right now you can opt to join the waitlist. This likely means that as soon as the collection is available to shop, you'll be the first to know, so if any of the above pieces have caught your eye it might be a good idea.