Dunkin' is here for Valentine's Day with two new coffee sips decked out in a dreamy pink hue. What's in Dunkin's Pink Velvet drink, you ask? It's got a tasty blend of your fave coffee and cake flavors as an ode to the loved-up holiday.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Dunkin' announced its Valentine's line of treats and coffees, which includes a festive pink drink. From now through the end of February, you can order two new Pink Velvet sips at participating Dunkin' locations. But what gives the Pink Velvet drink that color?

The Pink Velvet Signature Latte and the Pink Velvet Macchiato's pink hue is due to Dunkin's Red Velvet Swirl. The Red Velvet Swirl is a blend of red coloring and red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting flavoring, giving both beverages their 'Gram-ready color and super-sweet taste.

Available both hot and iced, the Pink Velvet Latte is mixed with espresso and the Red Velvet Swirl, and topped off with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. The Pink Velvet Macchiato features a bold espresso and Red Velvet Swirl, but features a stronger taste without the toppings. Both drinks are sold starting at $3.69 for a medium hot, or a medium iced for $4.19.

Prices and availability may vary by location, so check with your local Dunkin' to make sure it's carrying the Pink Velvet sips.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Drinks aren't the only thing Dunkin' created in honor of Cupid's holiday. Dunkin' also brought back its heart-shaped donuts with two fan-favorite flavors: the Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut. The Brownie Batter Donut is a chocolatey blend of brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling, finished off with chocolate icing, while the Cupid's Choice Donut includes Bavarian Kreme filling and strawberry-flavored icing on top. Both heart-shaped donuts include Dunkin's Bling Sprinkles, too, for that added festive shine. The heart-shaped donuts at Dunkin' start at $1.19 each.

Another fun offering for the month of February is a special 10-count box of Dunkin's Munchkins on sale for only $2. Dunkin's Munchkins are tasty donut holes available in a variety of flavors, such as Butternut, Cinnamon, Glazed, Powdered, and Jelly.

On Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, you can also score Dunkin's happy hour deal. At participating locations from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. local time, you can get a medium hot or iced latte or cappuccino for only $2. While signature lattes aren't included in the deal, you can still save on your fave regular lattes and cappuccinos. This excludes signature lattes, so you can't snag the new Pink Velvet Signature Latte, but you can still grab the deal on a regular latte or cappuccino.

With sweet deals and the new Pink Velvet drinks from Dunkin', you can have your cake and drink it too this Valentine's Day.