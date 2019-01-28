Even though it seems like the month of January is never-ending, you'll soon be able to flip the calendar. Next up: Valentine's Day! If you haven't started preparing a sweet day with your friends, partners, or loved ones, worry not because your favorite coffee and donut chain has you covered. Dunkin's Valentine's Day 2019 donuts include classic items and brand new treats, so get ready for a very Dunkin' holiday.

According to a Jan. 28 Dunkin' press release, Dunkin' will bring back several varieties of heart-shaped donuts this Valentine's Day, including Boston Kreme and Jelly flavors. The company will also switch up some of its classic frosted donut flavors with "bling sprinkles," which will "make guests’ Valentine’s Day treats sparkle," per the release. Customers can choose between three bling sprinkle varieties: Chocolate Bling Frosted, Strawberry Bling Frosted and Vanilla Bling Frosted — or just do what I plan to do, and try them all. The Valentine's Day fun doesn't end there. Though it isn't specifically V-day themed, Dunkin' is also offering a 10-count box of Dunkin’s Munchkins for $2 for a limited time during February.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Though all the classic donuts will be dressed up for this romantic holiday, Dunkin' is also introducing a new donut for the more adventurous. The Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut is Dunkin's first donut featuring two fillings — brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling and cookie dough flavored filling. Per the Dunkin' press release, the donut is "perfect for sharing with your perfect pairing."

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you live in or are traveling to Las Vegas on Feb. 14 this year with your love, Dunkin' might make you seriously consider eloping or renewing your vows if you're already married. A few days before Valentine's Day on on Saturday, February 9, Dunkin' will be taking over The Sure Thing Chapel in Las Vegas from 11am to 3pm for some wedding sweetness. The first 100 guests that stop by Sure Thing will be given an exclusive Dunkin' bouquet for their wedding ceremony, vow renewals, or just a unique Valentine's Day treat. The chapel will feature Dunkin' decorations and even a pink-haired officiant to preside over weddings and vow renewals. This might be the perfect opportunity for hardcore donut loving couples to have the V-day getaway of their dreams!

There are plenty of new Dunkin'-related goodies you can enjoy as you wait for the Valentine's Day donuts and treats to arrive in stores. Earlier this month, Yoplait released new Dunkin'-flavored yogurts inspired by a Boston Kreme doughnut, Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Coffee Roll, and French Vanilla Latte which are all available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart. Dunkin' has also restocked Girl Scout Cookie flavors like Coconut Caramel, Thin Mints, and Trefoils shortbread for a sweet and buttery drink. The flavors will be around until the beginning of spring, so you can enjoy them from now through Valentine's Day and even make it past Saint Patrick's Day before having to say goodbye.

So whether you're in it for the flavored coffee, Valentine's Day treats, or donut-themed eloping, you can't go wrong with with some Dunkin' this winter.