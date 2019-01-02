It looks like 2019 is already shaping up to be the year of the Dunkin' food and drink mash-ups that we didn't know we needed. If you've been stanning the fact that Dunkin's latest collaboration with Girl Scout cookies means we can get our caffeine needs handled with the new DD Trefoil coffee, let me raise you Yoplait’s new Dunkin’-flavored yogurts. The new treats slipped into grocery stores right as we rang in the new year, and the four drool-worthy flavors are inspired by a few of Dunkin's best bites and sips.

As of January 2019, you can forget run-of-the-mill yogurt flavors like vanilla and strawberry, and choose to treat your taste buds to four limited-edition options inspired by a few Dunkin' favorites, according to General Mills. Instead of attempting to dunk your favorite pastries and donuts into a big ol' carton of yogurt, Yoplait has done the hard work for you with yogurts inspired by a Boston Kreme doughnut, Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Coffee Roll, and French Vanilla Latte.

I'll admit that my eye was immediately caught by the Apple Fritter-flavored treat, which comes in the Yoplait Original formula. According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, you can expect a "warm apple notes and delicious glazed donut flavors" with each bite. Meanwhile, if you've ever caught yourself wondering what a donut in yogurt form would taste like, you can't miss out on the Boston Kreme concoction. Per press materials, you can look forward to "the delicious flavors of a chocolate frosted donut with a light creamy Bavarian filling now in a yogurt." Um, yes please.

To keep things interesting, Yoplait is also rolling out two new flavors that come in the brand's Whips! formula. If you haven't a Yoplait yogurt in Whips! form, it's reportedly pretty similar to the OG texture except with a lighter, more fluffy feel. The Whips! Cinnamon Coffee Roll sounds pretty bomb, "featuring subtle hints of cinnamon and glazed donut flavors in the light, fluffy texture of Whips!" There's also a French Vanilla Latte, which is described as "a twist on a classic French Vanilla Latte in a fluffy mousse-style yogurt." TBH, I wouldn't be surprised if the last one tastes like a regular French Vanilla yogurt, but the yogurts only sell for a suggested retail price of 65 cents each, per General Mills, so there's no reason that you shouldn't try any of these new options and report back.

As of January 2019, the Yoplait x Dunkin' goodies are available at major retailers nationwide, and the Instagram food account @thethreesnacketeers already spotted them at Walmart, according to Instagram. Unfortunately, the seasonal options are only available for a limited time, but you can comfort yourself in the coming months with a slew of Dunkin' collaborations. ICYMI, DD's Girl Scout Cookie-flavored coffees are back, y'all, which means that you can enjoy the tastes of Trefoils, Thin Mints, and Coconut Caramels in brew form through spring 2019. The flavoring is available to enjoy with Dunkin's hot, iced, and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin's new handcrafted espresso beverages and frozen chocolates. Or, Girl Scout Cookie-flavored Yoplait Yogurts exist if that's more up your alley.

Whatever tasty combo you decide to go with, it looks like 2019 will be running on Dunkin'.