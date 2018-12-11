'Tis the season for festive sips, and Dunkin' is back to tantalize our tastebuds with nostalgia-inducing coffee flavors inspired by the Girl Scout cookies you know and love. In addition to bringing back customer favorites like the Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel-inspired brews from last year, DD is adding a brand new addition to the lineup that will add a dose of sweetness to your morning routine. This year, Dunkin’s Trefoils coffee flavor is making an appearance to give the beloved Girl Scout's flavor a grown-up boost, so get ready to pour yourself a dose of childhood nostalgia.

From the end of December through spring 2019, Dunkin' customers can start the new year off on the right note (or rather, the right flavor), thanks to this genius DD and Girl Scout Trefoil combination, according to a press release. While the companies first teamed up together earlier this year to bring us the most epic Thin Mints and Coconut Caramels coffee mash-ups (as well as a Peanut Butter Cookie sip that didn't make the cut this year), the latest flavor offers a beacon of hope that other cookies will be getting the caffeine treatment in the future.

"There are few brands that fit better together than Dunkin’ and Girl Scouts of the USA. From great flavor combinations to shared values, such as positivity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit – it’s a perfect pairing," Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, said in a press release. "The return of these beloved flavors to our lineup of coffees will help our brand and our guests kick off the New Year with a smile in honor of the start of Girl Scout Cookie season."

In other words, Tagalongs and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies could be up next for a Dunkin' makeover, which is definitely an exciting prospect.

The Girl Scouts' Trefoils would not normally be my top choice out of the cookie lineup, but I can see that all changing with this mash-up. Unlike some of the other combinations, the "sweet and buttery flavor of the traditional shortbread cookie" would probably pair well with your coffee without adding too much sweetness or extra flavor to your coffee. And, just like the Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel-inspired varieties, the Trefoil flavoring will be available to enjoy in Dunkin's hot and iced coffees, frozen coffees and frozen chocolates, as well as Dunkin's new handcrafted espresso beverages. Is it just me, or would the subtle but buttery shortbread flavor make the perfect addition to the robust and smooth taste of a latte or cappuccino?

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for dunkin' Girl Scout cookies in your caffeinated sips, Dunkin' will be opening its doors to local troops, so you can get your Samoa or Thin Mint fix straight from the source. On weekends in February, Girl Scouts will be selling the confections at select Dunkin' locations, making it a one-stop shop for all your cookie and coffee needs. As always, your Girl Scouts purchase will go towards the growth of entrepreneurial young women, so buying that cup of joe is definitely a win-win.