Food delivery apps are total lifesavers for those days when you just can't be bothered to leave the comfort of your couch, even for a much-needed cup of joe. With months of dropping temperatures and peak hibernation season stretching ahead of us, you might be wondering: Does Dunkin' deliver? Because even when you can't muster the motivation to get out of your pajamas and head to the coffee chain, you know your body still needs your daily coffee fix.

Luckily, Dunkin' has thought ahead to all of this and made plans so you won't have to go without caffeine during your laziest moments. We've all been there when pausing Netflix to venture outside of your home for food and drinks is a real struggle. That's where the food delivery system comes in, and Dunkin' is jumping on the bandwagon.

In 2015, the fast coffee chain first revealed that it was rolling out new features so that you can hit snooze on your alarm in the mornings. If you don't have time to go pick up your favorite brew or a dozen doughnuts, you can get it delivered to your home, your office, or wherever with minimum hassle and stress. All you have to do is select your go-to coffee or treats, select order, and voila, a steaming cup of deliciousness or a dozen glazed creations will be making their way to you ASAP.

Dunkin' now offers ordering capabilities on DoorDash and Postmates. You can look at the different apps, compare delivery prices and fees, and decide which one works best for you. According to Dunkin', its DoorDash partnership currently includes more than 1,300 locations, including:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington D.C.

Miami

In many markets, Dunkin' paired up with DoorDash to guarantee delivery in just 45 minutes

In addition, DD tried its own hand at delivery options for DD Perks members straight from its mobile app back in November 2015. Dunkin's on-the-go, order-ahead, and mobile ordering originally rolled out in the test markets of Portland, Maine and Dallas, Texas before testing out the new capabilities in metropolitan hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., per Delish.

Currently, Dunkin's On-the-Go Mobile Ordering for in-store pickup is fulfilled at Dunkin' locations thanks to "designated mobile pick-up areas." In select Next Generation Dunkin' stores, there are even "dedicated mobile order drive-thru lanes," per Dunkin'. Additionally, according to Dunkin', curbside delivery is available at select Dunkin' locations, and there are plans to expand this option to even more U.S. stores in the future

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Nowadays, delivery is much more widespread, as well as the doughnut n' brew selection. Since dropping the "Donuts" and rebranding to Dunkin' in September, the chain has rolled out an array of espresso drinks as well as some brand new doughnuts to feast on. While Christmas might be over, you can still order Dunkin's holiday doughnuts, which will be available through the end of 2018 (or while supplies last), according to Dunkin'. There's no need to say goodbye to the man in the red suit quite yet, thanks to the impossibly festive Dear Santa Donut which features a powdered Munchkin' donut hole on the top. Meanwhile, chocolate lovers will want to order one (or five) of the Hershey's Kisses Donut, which promises a generous layer of vanilla icing and chocolate candy in every bite.

Whichever bite or sip you're craving, just remember to turn on your favorite delivery app and wait for the magic to happen. For all those rushed mornings or lazy afternoons when you wish a cup of coffee would just happen to appear at your doorstep, Dunkin' has definitely got you covered for all of hibernation season.