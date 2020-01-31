Dunkin' is here to make your Valentine's Day a whole lot sweeter. The brand is bringing back some fan-favorite flavors in its festive heart-shaped donuts alongside some new coffee creations. Dunkin's Valentine's Day Donuts are seriously so festive that you many want to gift them to everyone on your Valentine's list.

Available now through the end of February at participating locations nationwide, you can get heart-shaped donuts or Dunkin’s 10-count box of Munchkins donut holes to treat yourself to a little love. The heart-shaped donuts have made annual appearances in Dunkin' stores for the loved-up holiday several years in a row, but 2019's variety didn't include two fan-favorites that make their return this year: the Brownie Batter Donut or the Cupid's Choice Donut.

The Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut are available at Dunkin' locations starting at $1.19 per donut. Filled with a tasty brownie batter-flavored buttercream and topped with chocolate icing, Dunkin's heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut is like an ode to chocolate. The Cupid's Choice Donut features a rich Bavarian Kreme filling and strawberry-flavored icing. The heart-shaped donuts have an added sparkle with Valentine's Dunkin Bling Sprinkles. You can also get Dunkin's variety of classic frosted donuts topped with Valentine's-ready Bling Sprinkles starting at $1.19 per donut. First introduced for Valentine's 2019, the Bling Sprinkles add an extra wow-factor to any treat.

You can also share your love for Dunkin' with Dunkin's 10-count box of Munchkins donut holes, available for just $2 through the end of February.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin' also released two brand new espresso drinks for Valentine's Day. With a special pink color, Dunkin's new Pink Velvet Macchiato and a Pink Velvet Signature Latte are perfect for the 'Gram, and they're available all month long at participating locations. They each have flavors of red velvet cake and cream cheese, so they're perfect for the holiday. The latte is topped with whipped cream while the macchiato is not, but the latter is a bit stronger since it's made with espresso. You can get a medium Pink Velvet Macchiato or a medium Pink Velvet Signature Latte starting at $3.69 per drink. If you prefer iced, each drink will go up to $4.19.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Since prices and availability may vary by location, you might want to check with your local Dunkin' to make sure they have the heart-shaped donuts or $2 10-count Munchkins before stopping in.