A new Valentine's Day beverage is here to spread the love. Make Dunkin's new Pink Velvet Macchiato your go-to drink this season. The festive sip looks as pretty as it tastes, so get ready to 'Gram the perfect photo.

The Pink Velvet Macchiato features a distinct red velvet swirl, which is created from a blend of Dunkin's rich espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing. The decadent beverage has a colorful pink-layered look when served on ice, making it the perfect holiday beverage. The suggested retail price for a medium hot Pink Velvet Macchiato is $3.69, while the suggested retail price of a medium iced Pink Velvet Macchiato is $4.19, depending on the location.

Fan can also delight in another Valentine's Day pick-me-up, the Pink Velvet Signature Latte. Joining Dunkin' popular lineup of Signature Lattes, the new beverage is available hot or iced. Like the Pink Velvet Macchiato, the Pink Velvet Signature Latte features a red velvet swirl that gives the drink a colorful, layered look. The beverage is a blend of Dunkin' espresso and red velvet cake flavor, and it's topped off with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. The suggested retail price for a medium hot Pink Velvet Signature Latte is $3.69, while the suggested retail price for a medium iced Pink Velvet Signature Latte is $4.19. The actual price may vary depending on the location.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

You can also pick up Dunkin's Valentine's Day Donuts from now through the end of February. The selection of heart-shaped donuts include the Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut. The Brownie Batter Donut is filled with chocolatey brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling and it's frosted with chocolate icing. The Cupid's Choice Donut is a luscious treat filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry flavored icing. Both donuts are also topped with Bling Sprinkles for extra fun. You can pick the heart-shaped donuts up at Dunkin's locations nationwide starting at only $1.19 per donut.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for Dunkin's 10-count boxes of Munchkins donuts, which cost only $2 for the month of February. Get ready for a sweet Valentine's at Dunkin'.