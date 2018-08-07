There's no such thing as "one day." Sure, you're making plans for tomorrow and next weekend, but hear me out on this one. Challenge yourself to look at the bigger picture: You're 20-something, and have an entire life ahead of you — how will you live it? It's quite the loaded question, but one you can't shy away from with the line, "I'll do it one day." That favorite phrase of yours is the one thing keeping you from living your best life. It's a bunch of amazing ideas and dreams, that are being put off for various reasons. You're getting in your own way, and need to start pursuing these things instead. Check things off that list of yours, and watch what amazing things happen with every mark. By now, you're probably wondering, what's a "one day" list? Believe it or not, you've already made one.

When will you realize that you shouldn't leave living your life to the last minute? Don't get me wrong, I love a good stop at procrastination station, but I've also found that my happiness is completely up to me. You could wait around for your passions and wildest dreams to come true, but they'll never happen that way. Those things are entirely in your control, and the universe knows it, too.

You'll pace around and keep telling your friends that you'll do it "when you're older," or "when there's a better time." But, why not now? The second you start checking things off your list, instead of saying "one day" — well, you're in for a treat. You'll be living your best life, and inspiring others to do the same. After all, you can turn every day into your idea of an adventure. So, let me give you the scoop, so that you can get going as soon as possible.

What's a "one day" list?

A "one day" list is sort of like a bucket list, but better (in my personal opinion). What makes it so rad is that you've already made one, simply by using the phrase "one day" in your day-to-day conversations.

Think about the long talks you've had with your best friends over a cup of coffee. You've said how you want to move to the West Coast, or travel the world. But, then you took a hefty sigh and let reality get the best of you. In that moment, you settled for the idea that your passions would "one day" fall into your lap with a pair of plane tickets. Well, that's not quite how it works. You're in charge of creating your life, and this list is the perfect place to begin.

What kind of things should be on your "one day" list?

A "one day" list should be full of your wildest dreams and some realistic things that you can easily check off in the next year or so. These are the goals and passions that keep you motivated, but that you've yet to pursue. (Now, why is that again?)

Maybe you really want to take a dip in the dreamy waterfalls of Iceland, or get into the photography business. Believe it or not: Those are easy items that you can check off your list right now. All it takes is hitting the virtual "go" button in your head. You could book those plane tickets tomorrow, or pick up a camera and start learning the basics, like exposure and shutter speed. Don't wait to start on these simple things, and then stick with them, too.

Your larger ambitions also have a place on your "one day" list. This is the big cross-country move you've been daydreaming about since you were in high school, or even finding your soulmate. In some cases, you may need to put some trust and faith in the universe that these things will happen in time. But, you can always take charge of your life a little, and push yourself in the direction of your dreams. Set yourself up now to reach these goals later on. Take into consideration what you'd need to move into your own apartment, or say "yes" to that date next week. Get the picture?

How do you start checking things off?

The second you put fear, doubt, and all of your excuses aside, you can start checking things off your "one day" list. Truth is, these thoughts and feelings are only holding you back and keeping you from living the fullest life. Sure, it's totally natural to feel nervous when you're about to say, "I love you" for the very first time, or feel defeated when you didn't land your dream job. But, please have confidence in yourself to overcome every obstacle that comes your way.

Take them one at a time, and watch yourself do things you once thought you weren't capable of. Stop standing in your own way, and change your own perspective on money, love, or where in life you're supposed to be by now. Suddenly, you'll realize that all those things you said you'd do at some point down the road are happening right now. You're living, and not just existing, and never have to wonder when it will be "one day."