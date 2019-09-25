Call me sentimental, but I'd like to think that you can tell a lot about a person from knowing their favorite things. While the way someone dresses or the books they read certainly doesn't define them as a human, unpacking personal preferences can be really informative. Whether you've just started seeing someone or you've been boo'd up for a while, knowing what your go-to Netflix show reveals about your relationship can be super, well, revealing.

After a long day, there's nothing better than ordering in and cuddling up on the couch to watch a show with your boo. Whether you love historical comedies and your partner likes political dramas, or you and your flame both share a love for true crime, watching TV with someone you love can be a great way to unwind. And maybe you used to use your sister's boyfriend's roommate's Netflix and you recently realized the password was changed (rude!). If that's the case, watching a show with your boo may be the best way (read: your only way) to see your favorite series.

If you like to know the deeper meaning behind everything, here's what your favorite Netflix show may say about your relationship with your partner.

Spooky Science Fiction: You like to travel together. Netflix You don't need to be a scientist to be totally into shows about science fiction. If you and your boo love spooky sci-fi shows like Stranger Things, or you absolutely marathon dystopic shows about technology taking over like Black Mirror, you probably love to travel together. Though some may fear the unknown, you both love to explore and look forward to tackling new adventures and worlds.

True Crime: You're protective of each other. From Unbelievable to Mindhunter, there is no shortage of shows about crime and punishment (a book I 100% never finished). If you and your boo love to watch true crime shows together, you may be very protective of each other. Whether you always call each other to say that you got home or you like to give each other big pep talks before tackling a problem, you have each other's back no matter what.

Family Comedies: You make time for each other. Courtesy of Pop If you and your partner like to watch heartwarming comedies about relationships like Schitt's Creek or Grace and Frankie, you probably make a lot of time for each other and the people that matter to you. Whether you like to go see your literal families or you have a running weekly date night, you value quality time and really put effort into your relationships to ensure they thrive.

Dark Comedies: You like to give each other space and freedom. Netflix From Russian Doll to Dead to Me, shows that tackle grim stories lines with physical humor and silly one-liners are hard to stop watching. If you and your boo love to watch dark comedies or shows that border on really funny and dark, it may mean that you and your boo like to give each other space and freedom in your relationship to really be yourselves. Not one for tradition or stories that are overly sappy, you're a creative couple that likes to do things your own way.

Political Shows: You want to make the world a better place. ABC If you and your boo are super into watching the news, you may get enough #political #drama from real life. Of course, if you love to watch scripted political dramas, like Scandal or West Wing, in addition to watching the news (or in place of — no judgment here), you and your boo want to make the world a better place together. You like to go to social justice events, you never litter, and you both have strong ideas about the future and plan to do your part.

Throwback Shows: You're sweet and sentimental. NBC Whether you're a Chandler dating a Monica or a Joey dating, well, a whole host of people, watching throwback shows like Friends or Twin Peaks means that you and your boo are nostalgic and sentimental about your relationship. Maybe you've kept the ticket from the first movie you went to or you've planned a trip to your hometown next fall. Whatever the case, you honor the past and like to keep things that remind you of each other.

Animated Series: You're good at handling relationship conflict. Netflix Perhaps the adult version of watching cartoons in your jammies is, well, still watching cartoons in your jammies. Only now, you call them "animated series." If you love to watch animated shows like Big Mouth or BoJack Horseman with your boo, you're probably able to work through relationship conflict pretty easily. Cartoons are all about the visuals. Paying attention to details and seeing the big picture means you and your boo are good at solving problems and know when to let something go.