I have to be honest, romantic comedies are not usually my jam. I’m not exactly sure what it says about me, but I prefer my entertainment to be a dark and cynical. However, there are times when even I need to feel the warm, comforting embrace of a romantic comedy. The familiar beats, the romance, and preferably the happy ending. And there's just something about this time of year when the temperatures are rising when I start feeling a little more open-hearted. Sound familiar? Then these summer rom-coms to watch based on your relationship status are the perfect fit for a movie night.

The reason I break them out by your relationship status is because, depending on where you're at in your life, different movies are going to have a specific effect. Maybe you are newly in love and want a movie that reflects the excitement and thrill of that new relationship energy. Or if you've just ended a relationship, you need a reminder that life will go on and you will get through this. Or maybe you're just living your best single life and want to see that reflected on screen. Whatever you situation, here is the rom-com you need to check out this summer. So, pop the popcorn and maybe grab a tissue, because things are about to get touchy-feely up in here.

If your status is in a committed relationship watch ‘Long Shot’ Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Looking for a rom-com that you and the partner can watch together? Long Shot (now in theaters) is just the love story with enough laughs that everyone — even folks that usually give romantic comedies a pass — will enjoy. Seth Rogen plays a journalist named Fred Flarksy who runs into his former crush (and babysitter) Charlotte (Charlize Theron), who just so happens to now be the Secretary of State and running for president. When she hires him as her speech writer much to her staff's chagrin, sparks begin to fly for this unlikely couple.

If your relationship status is single watch ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Netflix on YouTube Being single is underrated. There is a ton of freedom to just to do you. But it's also a time full of possibilities, when you never know what waits around the corner — whether you’ll meet someone new, or if maybe the person you are meant to be with is someone from your past. Always Be My Maybe is the perfect “what if” rom-com movie to capture that feeling. The film stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood sweethearts everyone thought were meant to be, but who had a falling out. Fifteen years later, the two randomly reconnect and old feelings start to resurface. Always Be My Maybe premieres on Netflix May 31.

If your relationship status is getting over a breakup watch ‘Someone Great’ Netflix on YouTube If watching romantic comedies is one of the ways you heal from a breakup, I’ve got a great one for you: Something Great. What makes this one the perfect salve for a broken heart is that, at its core, this movie is all about cherishing female friendship and how it helps in the aftermath of a breakup. In Someone Great, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is a music journalist living in NYC, but when she is offered her dream gig at Rolling Stone in San Francisco, her boyfriend Nate (Lakeith Stanfield) ends their relationship of nearly a decade. As Jenny is set to leave for San Francisco, she and her friends decide to have one last night of adventure together. Someone Great is available on Netflix.

If your relationship status is in an undefined “situationship” watch ‘The Perfect Date’ Netflix on YouTube If your current relationship is currently more of situationship than anything more clearly defined, then you know just how complicated romance can be. And the messy, complicated romance in The Perfect Date is totally going to resonate. But also Noah Centineo… swoon. In this film, Centineo plays Brooks, a high school senior who dreams of having it all — the perfect girl (Camila Mendes), the perfect car, and, of course, the perfect college: Yale. Unfortunately, he doesn't have the funds for any of those. That is until he comes up with perfect plan, an app that allows women to customize the perfect date for him to transform into. Just one problem: When he starts getting everything he thinks he wants, he realizes maybe his heart belongs to someone else. Complicated. The Perfect Date is available on Netflix.