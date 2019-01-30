It's practically a cliche at this point that after the honeymoon phase of a relationship the sex slows way down. What’s less expected is for the sex to stop entirely. But sometimes it does. And when that happens be really confusing or scary because you may not know why its happening or worse, what it means for the future of the relationship. Is it a temporary blip? Or is this the new sexual status quo? The question becomes: What to do when your partner doesn’t want sex anymore? This is a tough one, so to help off some much-needed insight on what to do about this situation I reached out to the experts.

First things first, is a lack of sex in a relationship normal? According to Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast there is no need immediately panic. "Levels of sexual desire fluctuate over the course of a lifetime and ebbs and flows are perfectly normal,” she tells Elite DAily “A decline in desire is not necessarily an indication of a problem and there is no ideal baseline for levels of desire."

So if it's not always a lack of desire, what is the issue? According clinical psychologist Dr. Carly Marie Manly to the answer is complicated. "A partner may stop wanting to have sex for a variety of reasons," she tells Elite Daily. "Sometimes it’s one key issue at work whereas in other situations a combination of factors contribute to the lack of interest in having sex. Some of the most common underlying issues include work stress, life stressors, physical exhaustion, mental fatigue, emotional exhaustion, physical health issues, unresolved relationship concerns, and emotional or physical infidelity," she concludes. So yeah, complicated.

While Dr. O'Reilly and Dr. Manly say the cause of a partner's lack of sex drive can vary, they both agree that there are some ways to deal with the situation to resolve or at least understand it better. So, if your partner has stopped wanting to have sex, here is what the experts say to do about it.

Talk to your partner about how you are feeling. Giphy One of the cornerstones of a healthy relationship is communication, especially when the topic may be awkward. This is why both the experts agree the first step in dealing with this scenario is to discuss what is going on with your partner. It’s all about the approach says Dr. O’Reilly. “Do not hurl accusations or make demands. You are not a victim, but you have a right to talk about how you feel. Talk about why you believe you’ve stopped having sex and how you feel about it.” she says. “Be mindful of the fact that neither one of you is right or wrong. Neither one of you is broken. You can be healthy and want sex every day and you can be healthy and never want it. Rather than looking to place blame, look for solutions.” To improve your chance of have this kind of productive conversation Dr. Manly says it's essential to get into the right headspace prior to the discussion. “Strive to take a step back from the situation with an objective attitude,” advises Dr. Manly. “Given that a lack of sexual intimacy can trigger uncomfortable feelings such as rejection and sadness, it’s important to pause to reflect on the situation as a whole. Although it can be difficult to be objective when emotions are involved, it is helpful to assess the situation with as much detachment as you can muster,” she says.

Make lifestyle changes to help bring the sexy back. Giphy Once you’ve talked to your partner about how you're feeling, you should have a clearer idea of what exactly is going on. The next step, if its a situational issue, say the experts, is to start making changes to address the issues that may be affecting their libido. “For example, if work stress is keeping your partner’s brain at work even during evening hours, partners can create stress-reduction strategies that will help leave work outside the door. This might include turning off cell phones, creating uninterrupted couple time at night, and going to bed earlier to allow for improved emotional and physical intimacy,” says Dr. Manly. The key, Dr. O'Reilly says, is to have patience and don’t expect these issues to resolve instantly. “You’ll need to work together to address these issues and make specific changes without the expectation of sex as a ‘reward.’ Resentment builds over time and accordingly, can take time to overcome,” she explains.

Speak with a professional. Giphy Unfortunately, not all issues can resolved with a conversation and a few lifestyle changs, there may be deeper issues at hand so the experts say your best bet is to enlist the help of a professional. “These can be challenging conversations, so you may want to seek the support of a therapist or counsellor to guide you through these discussions,” suggests Dr. O’Reilly. This guidance can come in a handful of different forms says Dr. Manly. “Partners can find additional support by engaging in couple’s therapy, sex therapy, or individual therapy, she suggests. But most importantly she adds, is that you be open to whatever your partner has to say during this process. “Listen carefully when your partner expresses an opinion about the situation. Strive to listen with compassion and avoid jumping in with judgments or opinions. After your partner speaks, repeat what your partner said to ensure you understand fully.”