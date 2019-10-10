While the structure of the appointments that follow the initial visit all depend on the patient and their needs, the main focus is on goal setting. After your first visit, you and your therapist will decide what you want to achieve and how you can overcome your challenges. The number of sessions and the treatments used will always vary from case to case.

"We try to figure out the emotional barriers that impact your sexual health or relationship," Watson clarifies. "I also have a group of pelvic floor PTs, OB/GYNs, PCPs, and urologists that I refer to. It is vital to have the whole self treated, not just the symptom." As far as the length of treatment goes, Watson believes that there is no limit. "Some clients I see for five sessions, others I have been seeing for years," she says.

Mitchell points out that sexual issues are oftentimes behavioral, so she may assign an individual or couple tasks to do outside of the office. "This may be masturbatory exercises or a sensate date for couples," she explains. "Sessions will often review the assigned 'homework' and adjust as obstacles or progress occurs." The best part about sex therapy: It offers a lot of room for flexibility and creativity. "Sex is not one size fits all," Mitchell says. "Therefore, treatment has to be just as adaptive. Some of it may even be fun, like going to a sex museum or a couples' trip to a sex shop."

Both therapists point out that the process will probably involve some sexual education. "I find that 99% of my clients are lacking medically accurate sexual health knowledge," says Watson, "and that is very important for resolving issues." Mitchell agrees, noting that misunderstandings often involve the individual themselves and their own sexual history. "[Therapy] often involves some psycho-education around sex, as there is a lot of incorrect information people learn about sex," she explains. "It may involve processing past sexual experiences and cultural narratives learned about sex." After all, you can't understand your relationship with sex until you totally understand sex itself, right?