The idea of sex therapy can seem off-putting to some people, and understandably so. You're supposed to walk in, chin high, sit down, and just start talking about your sex life, as if it's not the one thing you probably grew up hearing you shouldn't talk about because it's private. So how are you supposed to go in there and talk to a stranger about some of the most intimate moments of your life? Well, taking note of these totally normal things that happen at sex therapy may make the whole thing seem a little less daunting. There's nothing wrong with seeking professional help in any aspect of your life, so if you want to give sex therapy a try, even though it may seem scary, it can actually be incredibly beneficial for your sex life.

But before diving in, it's important to understand what sex therapy actually is. Does it teach you how to have sex? Do you learn every single Kamasutra sex position out there? Are you going to become a sex goddess after one session (even though you probably already are)? Not quite. "Typical sex therapy looks very similar to regular talk therapy, with the exception of that we ask and discuss sexual health issues," Sarah Watson, licensed counselor and sex therapist, tells Elite Daily. "In my experience, most therapists don't have training and education in sexual health or human sexuality. We do." Here's what you can expect from a regular session.

1 Talking about sex. Giphy "You can expect to talk about sex! Many people are uncomfortable talking about sex, so that is an inherent benefit of seeing a sex therapist," sex therapist Stefani Threadgill, tells Elite Daily. "Without knowing it, you develop a comfort level talking about sex and exploring your sexuality that you can then share with your partner." If you've been trying to tell your partner what you want in bed, but haven't been able to get the words out properly, going to a few sex therapy sessions may help. It can give you the chance to practice saying what it is you want, and hopefully get your sexual needs met.

2 You may talk about body image. Giphy "Our sexuality is a vulnerability, so you are often overcoming general issues while working through a sexual concern," Threadgill explains. "For example, we may discuss body image issues in the bedroom. Once you feel comfortable being naked with yourself and your partner, you are less likely to be self-conscious in spandex." The fact of the matter is, being vulnerable with someone or even with yourself can be incredibly difficult. If you're overly concerned with how you look naked with your partner, it may take away from your intimacy with each other. The less self-conscious you are in the bedroom, the more you may be able to truly enjoy yourself with bae, and sex therapy can help you with that.

3 You might get homework. Giphy I know what you're thinking: You already finished school, you really do not want more homework. But this is ~fun~ homework! "Book excerpts, articles, films, and other resources... You may even receive an RX for sex!" Threadgill says. "One advantage of being a sex therapist… I cannot prescribe medication, but I can prescribe sex!" TBH, I'll take that prescription any day.