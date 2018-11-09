As great as it would be for you if your partner matched their texting habits to yours, that wouldn't really be fair to them, right? In the same way, you probably wouldn't want them to expect you to completely change how you text for them. In order for both you and bae to feel satisfied with your texting habits in your relationship, you should both compromise to a certain extent.

"Let them know that you appreciate their bid for connection, but that you'd like to create an agreement with them about expectations," Pella Weisman, licensed marriage and family therapist and dating coach, tells Elite Daily. "Be prepared to compromise. Maybe you can text them back during your lunch break, for example. This might help alleviate some of their anxiety if they know when they can expect to hear back from you."

Letting them know when they can expect to hear back from you really helps. My boyfriend is on his phone a lot less than I am, so there are times when he'll go hours without answering me. Recently, I asked him to check-in with me from time to time if he knows he's not going to answer for a while, and it's been helpful. It's still kind of frustrating, but it's better than radio silence for eight hours at a time.

If you want your partner to text you less, but you don't want to hurt them when you tell them, consider these ways to approach the subject. They may still be sightly taken aback, but at least they'll know where you're coming from. It's better to talk things over with them and come to an agreement about how much you'll text each other than for one of you to sulk while the other wonders what's wrong.

