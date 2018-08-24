"Phubbing" is too real. For those of you who don't know, Phubbing is when you snub the person you're hanging out with by excessively using your phone instead of giving them your full attention. According to Chlipala, it can be really toxic.

"The question is, why are they texting non-stop? Is it to create emotional distance between their partner?" asks Chlipala. "Relationships need to be nurtured through time and attention, so if a partner's attention is constantly directed elsewhere, connection can suffer."

We can all probably remember a time when someone wouldn't put their phone down. IMHO, texting other people during quality time can feel like a not-so-subtle way of communicating to them that they aren't your priority, which can be understandably hurtful. If this is something your partner does frequently, sit them down and talk about it. Tell them how it makes you feel when they spend their time with you in a whole other headspace. They might not know they're even hurting you.

In fact, if any of these texting habits frequently occur in your relationship, Chlipala recommends having a conversation about it. "Instead of assuming, talk with your partner about what your expectations are when it comes to your phone," says Chlipala.

If your texting habits are working for you and your partner, don't try to find a reason why they're not. Every relationship is different. While there are always ways to improve communication, remember: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

