What Is Wendy’s 2 for $5 Deal? Here’s All The Menu Items Included In It

If you haven't heard that Wendy's released a new 2 for $5 deal, then you really need to hear the details. It's always a good thing when you can get two menu items for $5, especially on those days when you don't want to cook but also don't want to spend too much on takeout. So what is Wendy’s 2 for $5 deal? And exactly which items are included in it?

The first announcement of this new 2 for $5 meal deal happened on Wendy's official Facebook page on Oct. 29. Available the day of the announcement, Wendy's 2 for $5 includes some fan favorites that have become staple items of the menu, and you get to select two of those items for just $5. One of my first questions was, can I get two of the same items from the list and have it still count for the 2 for $5 deal? The nice thing is, you can. So if you only want one of the items on the 2 for $5, you can double down and select two of the same item and still get the deal for $5.

As always, Wendy's has a nice, fiery presence on social media. Whoever runs its accounts, props to you. The initial announcement video was released via Facebook with the title, "Deal so clutch you know it’s gotta be Wendy’s 2 for $5," staying true to its Wendy's image on social accounts.

If you haven't caught the ad yet — I first saw it Facebook, then caught it on Hulu — here is what you have to choose from on Wendy's new 2 for $5 deal for a cheap bite that satisfies:

The Dave's Single

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich

10-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets

With that said you can do any combination of two that you want. So if you want both Crispy and Spicy Chicken Nuggets, go for it. It definitely is a "deal so clutch." Seriously, take my $5 — that's a lot more food than you'd normally get for that price.

I'm not sure how long those Spicy Nuggets are going to be available, though, so if you're losing it over Wendy's bringing back its Spicy Chicken Nuggets, then you should probably snatch them up with this deal. You can get the 2 for $5 deal at a participating Wendy's near you.

Other meal deals at Wendy's include the $5 Biggie Bag, which comes with a Bacon Double Stack, an order of small fries, a 4-piece nugget, and a small drink.

But let's not forget about the Wendy's 4 for $4 Meal Deal either. With Wendy's 4 for $4, you'll get a medium drink, a medium order of fries, and a four-piece nugget. The primary item, though, is your choice of sandwich: a Junior Cheeseburger, Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

If you're short on time and want to grab a bite, but don't want your wallet to take a big hit, there's no going wrong with any of these value Meal Deals from Wendy's. For $4 or $5, you can fill up without feeling guilty about spending too much money. Heck, for that price, you can even afford to grab a Frosty for dessert. To find out if your Wendy's is participating in this deal, you can check via Wendy's online ordering. The brand has not revealed what the end date is as of its announcement, so maybe it'll be around for a while. But if I were you, I wouldn't want to take the chance of waiting too long to grab one in case it disappears.