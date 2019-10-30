Wendy's New 2 For $5 Meal Deal Includes Your Favorite Menu Items

If you're trying to save money but don't want to cook, I feel you. I can't tell you how often I run into this problem, especially during the work week when I don't leave extra time to make dinner. That doesn't mean that you need to resort to a bowl of cereal or questionable leftovers. You can grab Wendy's New 2 for $5 meal deal to fill up without breaking the bank. Starting on Oct. 29, you can choose from some of Wendy's beloved menu items for a money-saving bite.

Wendy's announced this special deal via its official Facebook page with a video ad. The post was titled, "Deal so clutch you know it’s gotta be Wendy’s 2 for $5." Of course, you're probably wondering what items you can score for $5. With this new meal deal, you can choose two of the following options: Dave's Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or a 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets. Obviously, this deal is made for those Spicy Nuggets fans out there. The ad does warn that the Spicy Nuggets are "available for a limited time," so I would be quick to get this deal.

This new 2 for $5 deal is available nationwide at participating Wendy's restaurants, and you can check if your location is offering the deal on their website, by using its online ordering system. I was able to quickly verify that my Wendy's menu does have the 2 for $5 meal deal within less than five minutes. As of publication, there's no official end date for the deal, so I'd take advantage while you can.

If you remember all of the Spicy Nugget drama after Wendy's removed them from its menu in March 2017, then you most likely remember that Wendy's brought them back this past June.

The answer is yes. I tested it out with the online ordering system and you can totally do two of the same item if you want to. Is there such thing as too many nuggets?

You're probably also familiar with the famous 4 for $4 deal at Wendy's. Thankfully, that deal is still going strong, so you really have quite a few bargains to choose from when you head to Wendy's. To refresh your memory, the 4 for $4 deal includes a medium drink, medium fry, a 4-piece nugget, and your choice of a Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

If you go into a Wendy's before Halloween, you may want to consider adding a Boo! Books to your order before Halloween is over. Through Oct. 31, Wendy's will donate money to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption when you purchase a $1 Boo! Book, per the Dave Thomas Foundation website. Did I mention that each Boo! Books contains five coupons for a free Wendy's Jr. Frosty? That's a win-win.

I don't know about you, but I don't think it really gets much better than a 2 for $5 deal. I'd go ahead and cancel those dinner plans now.