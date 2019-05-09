Aright, guys. It's time to check your couch cushions for some extra change, because Wendy's' 50-cent Frosty deal for 2019 is here. Yes, that means you'll be able to score your favorite dessert for less than $1 — so collect your stray quarters and grab a spoon (or a fry). But before you empty your change purse and run to your local Wendy's, there are a few things you should know about the returning deal.

I'll start with timing, because it's important to know how long the 50-cent special will last. According to Wendy's, the discounted desserts will only be offered for a limited time. No exact dates were provided in the company's press release — but based off further details, it's easy to assume that the 50-cent special won't last forever. For example, the company's press release refers to the discount as "summer's coolest deal," which leads me to believe that it'll be available throughout the season (that hasn't been confirmed, though). Plus, Wendy's' banner used for the discount says it's "too good to last," which further indicates its presumably short timeline.

With that being said, I'd grab a 50-cent Frosty sooner than later, so you don't miss out on the deal.

Now that you know when to get a 50-cent Frosty, you might be wondering where you can get it. According to Wendy's' press release, you'll be able to score your 50-cent dessert at participating Wendy's locations. To make sure the Wendy's near you is partaking in the deal, you can always call the store before visiting. In order to find a Wendy's restaurant close to your house, head to Wendy's' website and hit "Find a Wendy's" in the upper righthand corner of the screen. Then, you'll be able to enter details about your city and watch nearby Wendy's locations populate on your screen.

Once you locate your nearby Wendy's that's participating in the 50-cent Frosty deal, go ahead and visit. When you're there, you'll be able to choose from a Vanilla Frosty or a Classic Chocolate Frosty. If you're someone who likes to dip fries into your Frosty (like me), order a salty side along with your dessert.

Kurt Kane, Wendy's' executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer, talked about the returning Frosty discount in a press release. He said, "The 50-cent Frosty offer is a certified fan favorite and we couldn't think of a better way to help our customers kick-off the summer. Everyone has their favorite way to enjoy our classic treat and really the only way you can go wrong is by not getting to Wendy's today to take advantage of this amazing deal before it's gone."

If you miss Wendy's' Frosty deal this time around, don't fret. The 50-cent Frosty discount already took place in May 2018, and then again in August 2018. With that being said, there's a chance that it'll come back (there's just no telling when that'll happen). To make sure you get your Frosty fix this time around, head to Wendy's soon.