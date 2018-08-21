Summer is winding down and Wendy's is offering a delicious deal on their signature dessert item to help you beat the heat. Wendy’s 50 Cent Frostys are a sweet treat that won't break the bank as you try to keep cool during these final few weeks of hottest season of the year. The ice cream treat is like soft serve, but better. For a limited time, the fast food joint is offering chocolate or vanilla Frostys for less than $1.

On Monday, Aug. 20, Wendy's took to Twitter to announce that customers can order a Frosty for the very affordable price of 50 cents. Almost nothing costs less than a dollar these days, so go ahead and treat yourself. I know I will be. The cool and creamy treat can be ordered in either chocolate or vanilla at participating Wendy's locations across the United States. This frugal Frosty deal is only available for a short time. Although, it's unclear just exactly how long the outrageously affordable deal is going on for. If you're a fan of Wendy's Frostys, now is the time to stop by for a cheap bite of sweet before it's too late.

As you may know, the fast-food chain sells four sizes of its famous Frosty, but only the small size is available as a part of the 50-cent promotion. There's no limit to how many you can order, though. If you've got a hankering for more than just one, go ahead and order two. Heck, why not get three? At 50 cents a pop, it's hard not to go a little overboard for this tasty treat.

This isn't the first time Wendy's has offered a 50-cent Frosty. It's a regular (and welcomed) deal that makes an appearance once or twice a year. In fact, Wendy's started off the summer by selling 50-cent Frostys. With September and the Fall Equinox right around the corner, Wendy's isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. That's why they rolled out this end-of-summer ice cream promotion, and I'm so here for it.

There's nothing like a Wendy's Frosty to remind me of being in middle school. Back in the day, my friends and I would ride our bikes to Wendy's and order a Frosty after school. I'm a chocolate Frosty fan myself. I've never had the vanilla flavor, and I probably won't try it. I have no doubt it is delicious, but I've got some serious loyalty to the chocolate Frosty dating back to seventh grade. I can't turn my back my now.

When you order your Frosty (chocolate or vanilla), make sure to get a side of fries. If you aren't dipping your fries in your Frosty, you are doing it all wrong. Trust me on this one. You can forget the ketchup, mustard, or whatever condiment you like to dip your fries in. All Wendy's fans know that the best way to enjoy a Frosty is with French fries.

My advice to you? Don't let this thrifty Frosty deal pass you by. While you may be dreaming of the PSL, hold off a little longer and order a small Wendy's Frosty. You won't regret it.