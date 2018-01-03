Wendy's New 4 For $4 Menu Entrées Will Give You So Many Options For Your Next Order

The holidays came as quickly as they went, and we're all kind of struggling to switch from bottomless celebrations and copious amounts of food to a daunting workload and a never-ending to-do list. This blinding struggle is better known as "the post-holiday hangover." Along with the stress of settling back into a routine, the holiday spirit has officially died down, and the cold winter weather is slowly taking its toll. But, coming to the rescue to cure that "post-holiday hangover" are Wendy's new 4 for $4 menu entrées — and they're honestly what we all needed right about now.

Wendy’s is celebrating the New Year (and quite honestly saving our damaged, hungover souls) with a newly expanded 4 for $4 menu. Although it'll be a tough AF decision, customers can now choose from eight of Wendy's fantastic entrées we've come to know and love, which include: the Double Stack, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Go-Wrap, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, Jr. Cheeseburger, Spicy Go-Wrap, and the Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe. In addition to the entrée, each value meal will also come with a side of all-white meat nuggs', a small order of fries, and a drink... which all unite as one delicious and abundant $4 meal. Our taste buds and wallets are seriously thanking us right now, so we should just all take a second to praise Wendy's.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to a press release sent to Elite Daily from Wendy's, Kurt Kane, Wendy's chief concept and marketing officer, said they totally upped the ante of value menus nationwide — and its feedback has been absolutely incredible. Kane said,

We invented the 4 for $4 to give our customers the best meal in America for $4, and the response has been amazing. Now we’re taking things to an even higher level by expanding on variety with eight different choices. With all of those options, plus nuggets, fries and a drink, guests get a full meal made from ingredients that match our commitment to quality. There’s no reason to go any place else.

Wendy's

With a deal allowing fans to choose from a wide variety of freaking amazing entrées (and to receive fries, nuggets, and a drink on the side), Wendy's expanded 4 for $4 menu gives all of us the New Year's gift we've always been craving — for less than a fiver. It's basically unheard of. That red-headed gal with the braids is seriously killing the 2018 game, and for those of us who are trying to spend a little less money on eating out this year, Wendy's is delivering those much-appreciated #valuegoals.

Speaking of absolutely incredible fast food deals starting in the new year, McDonalds' new $1-$2-$3 menu will be officially available nationwide on Jan. 4. Aside from a few cheap favorites, McDonalds' value menu will offer Happy Meals for the first time in McDonald's history. So if your wallet and stomach are seriously on the hunt for some of those out-of-this-world deals, McDonald's also has your back.

Whether you're feeling down from the finale of the holidays, if you're looking to spend a little less in the new year, or if you're just really darn hungry right now, Wendy's 4 for $4 might honestly be the deal we've all been waiting for. For one ginormous and seriously complete meal, your $4 will definitely go a long way at Wendy's this year. And if Wendy's just isn't your vibe, McDonald's latest value menu is looking pretty incredible, as well. So make sure to check out Wendy's 4 for $4, because we're really looking forward to some great values in 2018.

