By now, a few things are clear: 2020 has no rules, and apparently neither does Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Viewers have a million questions leading up to the next installment of the hit reality show, including learning everything about the shows lead(s). Since ABC's staying tight-lipped on the deets of the season, fans can keep busy by learning more about the next rumored Bachelorette. Here's what Taysha Adams' real job is — when she's not stealing hearts on-camera, of course.

In case you need a recap: Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was halted back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once production finally started back up, rumors that Crawley had quit the show and traded in her Bachelorette title after falling real hard, real fast for contestant Dale Moss became common knowledge. Which means the series needed a new Bachelorette. That's where Adams comes in. While both women will appear on the show, Adams will reportedly be taking Crawley's role after she leaves the show on-screen.

Fans first got to know Adams as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. From there, she headed off to Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise. While her romances have been a whirlwind for Bachelor Nation, is clear now she's not only on the right path to finding love, but she's a total boss as well.

The 29-year-old studied at Concordia University Irvine, where she earned a bachelor's degree in biology. She then became a phlebotomist (someone who draws blood for tests and performs blood transfusions), which she explained further in her Bachelor intro for Underwood's season.

Since her days as a contestant on Underwood's season, however, Adams has made a career switch. Like fan-favorite JoJo Fletcher, Adams is now focusing on interior design and real estate. “I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore. I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine,” she said in a 2019 Vulture interview. “As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture. I think I’m going to gravitate towards that."

Adams went on to say she's currently working at an interior design firm, which she hopes will open more doors for her career. It sounds like Adams has a bright and beautiful feature ahead of her, whether or not she finds her true love on The Bachelorette Season 16.

ABC officially announced in June that The Bachelorette has a spot on its fall lineup and will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.