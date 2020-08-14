The next season of The Bachelorette may have you seeing double. In addition to apparently featuring two Bachelorettes, the show is reportedly bringing on another host. Recent reports say Jojo Fletcher will host The Bachelorette next season, but before you panic, Harrison isn't gone for good. The longtime show staple is reportedly only taking a few weeks off from filming, so he can quarantine after bringing his son to college in early August.

Due to coronavirus safety measures, The Bachelorette is filming in Palm Springs, California, with the entire cast and crew remaining isolated and filming at a local resort. However, Harrison posted an Instagram on Aug. 12 showing that he left set to drop his son off for his first year at Texas Christian University.

According to multiple outlets, Harrison is quarantining after this trip to ensure he won't pose a health risk to any of the cast and crew. Since the show is in the middle of filming the upcoming season, stopping production to wait for Harrison to finish quarantine would likely delay things. That's where Jojo Fletcher apparently comes in.

On Aug. 13, Us Weekly said the former Season 12 Bachelorette will fill in for Harrison while he quarantines after his trip. It's important to note these reports about Fletcher and Harrison are not confirmed by The Bachelorette team, although they do seem plausible. Elite Daily reached out to ABC and Jojo Fletcher's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Fletcher would be a natural fit for the gig. Not only was she a season lead herself — when she found love with fiancé Jordan Rodgers — but she's also gotten some hosting experience with outlets including Entertainment Tonight, Extra, and Access Hollywood since her time on the show. The couple even spearheads their own home renovation show on CNBC called Cash Pad.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Variety reported Fletcher will only fill in for a few episodes while Harrison quarantines, meaning the longtime host is expected be back to shoot the remaining portion of the season as planned.

If the reports are correct, this would be the first time in Bachelor franchise history that Harrison won't be the host of an episode — which is fitting, since this season seems to be one of many firsts.